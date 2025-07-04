Due Credit

That the brand eventually admitted the inspiration and offered to engage with Indian artisans and trade bodies is a welcome, if belated, gesture. But such acknowledgments, made after public criticism, often feel like damage control rather than genuine appreciation. This isn’t just about sandals ~ it is about narratives. When global fashion borrows from traditional cultures, it also inherits a responsibility to tell those stories truthfully and with respect. In a globalised market, where authenticity is both a selling point and a moral obligation, crediting the origin of a design should be foundational ~ not optional. Kolhapuri sandals are not mass-produced commodities churned out by mach i nes.

If global brands truly admire Indian designs, they must go beyond press statements. They must create frameworks for collaboration, equitable revenue sharing, and intellectual property protection. They must engage artisans not as invisible sources of inspiration but as rightful partners. Ironically, even amid the indignation, some artisans expressed pride that their work had reached a global stage. But pride without prosperity is a poor bargain. India’s rich craft traditions deserve more than fleeting attention ~ they deserve sustained respect and fair compensation. Cultural appreciation is not incompatible with global commerce. But it demands humility, transparency, and above all, integrity. Without that, what passes for style becomes little more than silent theft dressed up as luxury.

Each pair is the outcome of labour-intensive processes involving natural dyeing, hand-stitching, and an intuitive understanding of both material and climate. They’ve even earned Geographical Indication (GI) status ~ an official recognition that ties a product to a specific place and culture. Ignoring this lineage while slapping on a designer label and multiplying the price tag by hundreds is not innovation ~ it is exploitation that reeks of a neo-colonial mind-set. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated case. From the sari being rebranded as a “gown” on red carpets to the dupatta being passed off as a “Scan dinavian scarf,” there is a pattern of global fashion lifting brazenly from Indian traditions without offering context or credit. This is not mere oversight ~ it’s erasure. What is needed is a shift from performative recognition to structural change.