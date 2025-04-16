Door opens

After years of hostility, the recent resumption of talks between the United States and Iran marks a fragile but noteworthy moment in international diplomacy. Led by US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the two delegations met in Oman for what both sides described as a “constructive” exchange. While the meeting was mostly mediated and brief, the tone and outcome offer cautious optimism in an otherwise tense geopolitical landscape. What makes this moment unique is not just the highlevel engagement ~ the first of its kind since 2018 ~ but the departure from the confrontational rhetoric that has often dominated US-Iran relations.

The fact that both sides agreed to a second round of talks suggests a mutual recognition that dialogue, even if limited and indirect, is preferable to escalation. For once, the language of diplomacy prevailed over threats, and that itself is progress. However, realism must temper optimism. The geopolitical and domestic stakes for both countries are higher than ever. Iran’s nuclear programme has advanced significantly since the American withdrawal from the 2015 agreement. According to international observers, Iran has stockpiled uranium enriched up to 60 per cent purity ~ dangerously close to weapons-grade ~ far exceeding the limits of the original deal.

On the American side, political pressure to appear tough on Iran is immense, particularly with military options constantly looming in the background. This backdrop complicates negotiations. Iran seeks sanctions relief and a fair deal that respects its sovereignty while preserving elements of its nuclear capability for peaceful purposes. The United States, meanwhile, is adamant that Iran must never obtain nuclear weapons ~ a stance reinforced by regional allies and the memory of failed past agreements.

Finding common ground between these two positions will be extraordinarily difficult. Still, the decision to engage ~ even indirectly ~ demonstrates a willingness to explore alternatives to confrontation. The involvement of Oman as a mediator reflects a smart use of regional diplomacy, and even the brief in-person interaction between Mr Witkoff and Mr Araghchi can be seen as a symbolic thaw in relations. While small, such gestures are often the building blocks of larger breakthroughs. But expectations should remain measured. This is only the beginning of what could be a long, winding road.

The success of these talks will depend not just on what is said at the negotiating table, but on whether both sides are willing to make difficult compromises under intense political scrutiny. In a world increasingly dominated by zerosum thinking, the return to dialogue is a welcome shift. It’s a reminder that diplomacy ~ however imperfect or indirect ~ still holds the potential to defuse tensions and avert disaster. Whether this opportunity evolves into a lasting agreement remains uncertain. But the door has been opened, and that, for now, is something to build on.