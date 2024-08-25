Divergent visions

As the 2024 US presidential race intensifies, the stark contrast between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump reveals a deeply polarised nation. Both candidates represent not just different political parties, but fundamentally opposing visions for America’s future. This divergence on key issues from climate change and immigration to democracy and trade underscores the weight of the upcoming election. On climate change, Ms Harris embodies the Democratic commitment to aggressive environmental policies. With roots in the progressive Green New Deal, her approach has shifted to a more moderate stance in line with the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act.

This legislation, which allocates billions for clean energy initiatives, reflects her belief in using government incentives to tackle the climate crisis. Harris’s focus on conservation through programmes like the Climate Corps also demonstrates a desire to address climate change comprehensively, albeit through a pragmatic lens. In contrast, Mr Trump’s environmental outlook is shaped by his disdain for regulations and his advocacy for fossil fuels. His rallying cry of “DRILL, BABY, DRILL” epitomises a return to an energy policy centred on oil, gas, and coal. By rolling back green energy incentives and prioritising cheaper energy costs, Mr Trump’s vision is rooted in economic growth at the expense of environmental protection. His approach could have long-lasting global implications.

The divergence extends beyond environmental policy. On immigration, Ms Harris advocates for comprehensive reform that balances security with humanity. She emphasises pathways to citizenship by addressing the root causes of migration, a stance that contrasts sharply with Mr Trump’s hardline policies.His promise of mass deportations and the revival of controversial policies like the Remain in Mexico programme reflect an approach that prioritises border control over reform. Perhaps the most defining difference lies in their views on democracy and the rule of law. Ms Harris, leveraging her background as a prosecutor, presents herself as a defender of democratic institutions. She criticises Mr Trump’s disregard for the rule of law, particularly in light of his criminal charges and his involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot, and seeks safeguard of the system from authoritarian impulses.

Mr Trump, however, remains defiant. His refusal to commit to accepting the 2024 election results, coupled with promises to pardon January 6 defendants and overhaul the Justice Department, reflects a deep distrust of the institutions that define American democracy. His rhetoric of dismantling the “deep state” appeals to a base that feels alienated by the establishment but risks further eroding public trust in democratic processes. As America approaches November, the choice between Ms Harris and Mr Trump offers voters two vastly different paths. Ms Harris represents continuity and a commitment to progressive ideals tempered by pragmatism. Mr Trump, on the other hand, promises a return to his first-term agenda, marked by bold, often divisive policies. The stakes are high, with the outcome likely to shape the direction of the United States and the world for years to come