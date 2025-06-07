Darjeeling paradox

Tea is more than just a comforting beverage; it is a cultural symbol, a strategic economic product, and, increasingly, a tool of soft power diplomacy. My recent participation in an international conference on “Sustainable Plantation Management” in Sri Lanka, hosted by the Ministry of Plantation and Social Infrastructure, offered a deep dive into how a country can transform tea into an integrated national brand. As I explored the mid-hill plantations and processing hubs of Kandy and its adjoining regions, one lesson stood out clearly: Ceylon Tea is not just a product ~ it is a meticulously cultivated economic identity.

Sri Lanka began its tea journey in 1867, with Scottish entrepreneur James Taylor planting the first tea bushes at Loolecondera Estate. Following the decline of coffee plantations during the colonial era, tea emerged as a resilient alternative. What began as a colonial experiment has now evolved into a global brand ~ “Ceylon Tea” ~ a name derived from the Sinhalese “Ceylon,” Sri Lanka’s former name. Today, Ceylon Tea is exported to over 95 countries, including the Middle East, Russia, Germany, Japan, and France. With an annual production of around 280 to 300 million kilograms, Sri Lanka ranks third globally in tea exports. Significantly, much of this tea is sold not as bulk, but as branded, value-added packets ~ an area where India, and particularly Darjeeling, lags behind. Sri Lanka’s success in tea marketing lies in its synergy of public policy and private enterprise.

Every exported tea packet carries the “Lion Logo,” certified by the Sri Lanka Tea Board, which not only sets quality standards but also facilitates farmer training, disaster mitigation, and subsidizes participation in global expos. This statebacked certification mechanism transforms a simple commodity into a symbol of quality and trust in the international market. In sharp contrast, Darjeeling Tea ~ once the uncontested jewel in India’s tea crown ~ has seen its global dominance erode steadily. Despite receiving Geographical Indication (GI) status from the European Union in 2004, Darjeeling has struggled to assert itself as an international brand. Today, its annual production stands at a mere 8 to 9 million kilograms ~ less than 0.1 per cent of the global tea output. Yet, paradoxically, Darjeeling Tea remains among the most expensive and coveted varieties, known for its unique ‘muscatel’ aroma. This paradox highlights a deeper crisis.

Darjeeling’s woes stem from structural deficiencies: acute labour shortages, land ownership disputes, aging plantations, climate change, and poor infrastructure. Many tea workers have migrated to alternative livelihoods due to stagnant wages, leading to plantation closures and reduced output. Global buyers, unwilling to risk unreliable supply and in consistent quality, are turning to other origins. Shockingly, nearly 40 per cent of exported Darjeeling tea is adulterated or blended with other regional teas, thereby undermining its GI status and eroding consumer trust. From an agro-ecological perspective, both Sri Lanka and Darjeeling share similar environments, with plantations located at elevations of 1200–2000 meters and receiving 2000–2500 mm of rainfall annually.

However, Darjeeling has faced intensified soil erosion, landslides, and the adverse impacts of erratic monsoons and unregulated construction in recent years, all of which challenge sustainable cultivation. Climate change has also affected the seasonal flavor profiles of Darjeeling teas, diminishing one of its key differentiators. Market dynamics further highlight the disparity. While Darjeeling Tea commands prices of Rs 1500– 2500 per kilogram in the domestic market, and some first-flush single estate lots have fetched up to Rs 50,000 per kg at auctions, its international presence remains negligible due to limited volumes and poor branding.

In comparison, Ceylon Tea, sold at a modest Rs 400–600/kg range, has built a loyal global customer base thanks to consistent quality, packaging, and availability. The case studies of Malaysia and Kenya further underline what India can learn. During my tenure as a Lecturer at Lincoln University College in Malaysia, I visited the Boh Tea Estate in the Cameron Highlands. There, tea was not merely an agricultural product but a holistic economic model integrating tourism, education, and exports. The estate boasted cafes, tea museums, visitor centres, and direct sales outlets ~ demonstrating how value chains can be lengthened to generate both income and cultural engagement. Similarly, George Omuga, Managing Director of the East African Tea Trade Association, whom I met at the Sri Lanka conference, shared how Kenya produces nearly 450 million kilograms of tea annually and has adopted a low cost, high-volume export strategy.

Crucially, the Kenyan government has promoted cooperative farming models that ensure centralized discipline in production, processing, and export ~ an idea worth emulating in India’s fragmented plantation sector. India must also prioritize digital marketing and e-commerce integration for Darjeeling Tea to reach younger, tech-savvy consumers globally. Leveraging social media storytelling, influencer partnerships, and immersive virtual experiences can reintroduce Darjeeling to a global audience. Additionally, creating Darjeeling tea incubators and entrepreneurship cells can encourage local innovation in packaging, wellness infusions, and tea-based artisanal products ~ broadening its appeal beyond connoisseurs. So, what can India ~ and West Bengal in particular ~ do to restore Darjeeling’s place in the global tea narrative? Here are some policy recommendations.

• Establish a Dedicated Darjeeling Tea Board: A statutory body akin to the Sri Lanka Tea Board must be established to monitor quality, branding, training, and export promotion. This board should also act as a watchdog for GI compliance.

• Introduce Export Subsidies and Quality Certification: Like Sri Lanka, India should introduce a government-backed certification mechanism to instill buyer confidence and offer export subsidies for small and medium plantations.

• Revive Labour Confidence: Ensure minimum wage protections, healthcare, and housing for plantation workers to prevent outmigration and rejuvenate production capacity.

• Combat Adulteration with Stringent Enforcement: Use modern traceability systems (e.g., blockchain) and enforce strict penalties on the sale of blended or mislabelled teas to protect GI status.

• Build Tea Tourism Infrastructure: Darjeeling and Kurseong must invest in high-quality tea museums, factory tours, tasting rooms, and rural homestays to attract domestic and international tourists. The branding of “Tea Trails of Darjeeling” could be a potential flagship campaign.

• Climate Resilience Planning: Implement soil conservation, slope stabilization, and climate-adaptive varieties to maintain yield and quality in the face of environmental stress.

• Strategic International Litigation: If necessary, India must not hesitate to move to international trade courts to protect Darjeeling’s brand from piracy and dilution. Tea is more than an economic crop ~ it is a heritage and a national symbol. With the right vision, policy push, and global ambition, Darjeeling Tea can reclaim its historic legacy and rise once more to the throne of global tea. The time to act is now.

(The writer is an agricultural researcher based in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal and a Young Professional at the Cost of Cultivation Project under the Commission for Agricultural Cost and Prices, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India and former Lecturer in the Department of Agriculture, Faculty of Applied Science, Lincoln University College, Malaysia)