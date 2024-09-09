Contradictory interests derail peace in Gaza

Everyone involved, directly or indirectly, in the Israel-Gaza war have their own interests at the forefront. For Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli PM, the longer the war continues, the better for him. He remains secure, corruption cases against him are un-investigated and he hopes that at the end of the day, he would have garnered enough backing to continue as PM. The Israeli public want peace and return of surviving hostages, especially after six were recently discovered killed brutally.

Protests against Netanyahu are rising. The nationwide strike called by Histadrut, Israel’s largest trade union, saw the country coming to a standstill. Every day over 300,000 Israelis are protesting demanding the government accept a peace deal and ensure other hostages are released. Politically too Israel is divided, with the opposition backing the protests. Netanyahu continues to hold firm, refusing to bend to pressures as his own future is at stake. He appears to have little interest in saving the remaining hostages, despite claiming to do so. He is aware that the Hamas ideology cannot be eradicated despite a military victory. Britain, which has been providing munitions to Israel, recently announced that 30 licenses out of the sanctioned 350 will now be blocked. These include spare parts for critical equipment, including F 16s.

The British foreign secretary, David Lammy stated, ‘there does exist a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law.’ Netanyahu responded by terming it ‘shameful’ and added that Israel would win the war with or without UK weapons. The main intent for Britain to take this step is because the ruling Labour party under PM Keir Starmer is wooing the local Muslim community. It was reported in July that the Labour party is backing the creation of a new Muslim leadership group intended to become the ‘primary point of engagement between Keir Starmer’s government and Muslim communities in the UK.’ It would be to appease this group and provide it leverage, especially as anti-Israel protests continue, that this decision was taken. The US is pushing for a ceasefire and peace deal.

It wants it as of yesterday, especially as elections draw close. The intent is to garner support of American Muslims, who have been criticizing the government for backing Israel, for Kamala Harris. Mathew Miller, the US State Department spokesperson mentioned, “It is time to finalize that deal. The people of Israel cannot afford to wait any longer. The Palestinian people, who are also suffering the terrible effects of this war, cannot afford to wait any longer. The world cannot afford to wait any longer.”

Harris has repeatedly been stating that she ‘will not be silent on Gazans suffering.’ However, with Netanyahu and Hamas unrelenting, there is little her government can do except cut military aid. Doing so would be disastrous for US foreign policy and play into the hands of Donald Trump. Netanyahu is aware of American limitations. Simultaneously, by placing new conditions for the peace deal, Netanyahu is benefitting Trump, who has remained an ardent Israeli supporter and is known to be the most pro-Israel president ever in the history of the US. His arrival in the White House would benefit Netanyahu. It must be remembered that Netanyahu met Trump during his recent visit to the US. Details of discussions between the two were not leaked to the media.

The continued existence of Hamas is dependent on enmity with Israel. Inking a peace deal would signal an end for the organization, which is unacceptable. It would also imply control of Gaza slipping from their hands. They continue to hope that the conflict would draw in other nations, mainly Iran and its proxies, benefitting them. Hence, Hamas insists on complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, unacceptable to Netanyahu.

The current sticking point for the peace deal is the Philadelphi corridor, important for three nations, Israel, Egypt and Gaza. The corridor is 9 kms long, 100 meters wide and runs along the Gaza-Egypt border including the Rafah crossing. Egyptian troops are deployed to prevent smuggling from its side. However, as discovered by Israel, tunnels ran under the corridor enabling movement of weapons and equipment, mainly from Iran. Netanyahu has announced that Israel would retain control over the corridor in any future deal. For Egypt, this could be an added security concern and hence it is unwilling to accept it. The corridor also provided Cairo some control over Gaza.

For Hamas, loss of the corridor would lock Gaza from all directions by Israel. Netanyahu is aware that this demand would not be accepted and to ensure it remains relevant he compelled a vote in the Israeli cabinet endorsing the same. Iran would desire the war continues and Israel is weakened militarily. It has yet to respond to the assassination of the Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, on its soil. Any peace deal, which removes Hamas control over Gaza is unacceptable to Iran. It has exploited the Philadelphi corridor to arm Hamas and hence would be unwilling to accept Israeli control over it.

Iran and its proxies are backing the Hamas stand of complete withdrawal from Gaza, as it would enable them to re-arm Hamas. China has been criticizing Israel, vetoing all UNSC resolutions against Hamas, indicating it is on the side of Palestinians. In July, it brought all 14 Palestinian factions to Beijing for reconciliatory talks. They inked the Beijing declaration on ‘ending division and strengthening Palestinian national unity.’

The declaration backs the creation of an independent state of Palestine, with its capital as Jerusalem, under the authority of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO). Israel is against the PLO controlling Gaza. Russia backs the Chinese approach. While both talk of peace, they want it under the aegis of the UN, thereby creating a pro-China Palestinian state. While nations and individual personalities play politics over the conflict for their personal goals or survival, it is the hostages whose lives are at risk and while Gazans are being killed in Israeli assaults.

Over 42,000 Gazans are dead while over 60 hostages remain alive and around 35 bodies are in Hamas custody. Sadly, lives of innocents, Gazans and hostages, are ignored while the conflict rages for personal or national interests. Welcome to today’s reality.

(The writer is a retired Major-General of the Indian Army.)