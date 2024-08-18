Confronting Rape

The harrowing incident involving the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata has once again ignited public outrage and highlighted the grim reality of sexual violence in India. Despite legal reforms and increased penalties following the 2012 Delhi gangrape case, the country continues to record alarmingly high numbers of sexual assault. With more than 31,000 reported rapes in 2022, it is clear that the measures implemented have not translated into the desired deterrent effect.

This persistent crisis underscores the need for a multi-faceted approach to address the deep-rooted issues that contribute to sexual violence. One of the primary challenges in tackling sexual violence in India is the inconsistent application of the law and inadequate policing. Despite the introduction of fast-track courts and the expansion of the legal definition of rape, the conviction rates remain disappointingly low, ranging between 27 per cent and 28 per cent over the past few years. This low conviction rate not only reflects the gaps in the legal and policing systems but also erodes the confidence of survivors in the justice system. Many rapists operate under the assumption that they can evade punishment, a notion fueled by poor policing and judicial reluctance to convict without incontrovertible evidence.

Judges often face a dilemma when it comes to imposing severe sentences, especially when the evidence presented does not entirely meet the stringent criteria required for a conviction. This leads to acquittals and, consequently, a lack of accountability for the perpetrators. Beyond the legal and institutional challenges, there is a pressing need to address societal attitudes towards gender and sexuality. Deep-seated patriarchal norms and the objectification of women continue to perpetuate a culture of violence and impunity. Gender sensitisation and education must be prioritised to challenge these harmful norms and promote a culture of respect and equality. Educational institutions, community organisations, and the media all have crucial roles to play in fostering a more inclusive and gender-sensitive society. Empowering survivors and providing them with the necessary support is essential in the fight against sexual violence. This includes ensuring access to legal aid, psychological counselling, and rehabilitation services.

Advocacy groups and non-governmental organisations play a vital role in supporting survivors and raising awareness about sexual violence. The government and civil society must work together to strengthen these support systems and ensure that survivors are treated with dignity and respect. The persistence of high levels of sexual violence in India despite legal reforms points to a systemic and societal failure that requires comprehensive action. It is imperative for the government to address the gaps in the legal and policing systems and ensure the consistent application of the law. Additionally, societal attitudes towards gender and sexuality must be challenged through education and awareness campaigns. Addressing the issue of sexual violence in India is not just about enacting stricter laws or increasing penalties. It requires a holistic approach that includes improving policing and judicial processes, empowering survivors, and challenging societal norms that perpetuate violence