Combo Learning

Although it sounds encouraging that the University Grants Commission, after working on suggestions from all stakeholders for the draft Regulations on Academic Collaboration between India and Foreign Higher Education Institutions, has given a nod to offer Joint Degree, Dual Degree and Twinning Programmes, the decision does not augur well for the academic environment.

In a dual degree programme, a student can undertake two fields of study at a time, such as BA/B. Sc combo. The two fields of study in such programmes are generally housed in two different schools at a university. As such a learner must apply and get admitted to the schools separately. In such programmes, one may build a career in either field or could use one’s interdisciplinary knowledge and insight to create a niche career for oneself. It aims at better comprehension of one’s chosen subject of study.

According to the draft UGC (Academic Collaboration between Indian and Foreign Higher Education Institutions to offer joint degrees and twinning pro- grammes) Regulations, 2021, “any degree or diploma awarded based on these collaborations shall be equivalent to any corresponding degree or diploma awarded by the Indian higher education institutions, there shall be no further requirement of seeking equivalence from any authority.”

In a dual degree programme, learners can broaden their knowledge and skill base and become experts in more than one field of study. Also, they can acquire experience and knowledge of both. Hence, they can have greater job options available after completing the courses. However, while this will broaden their career prospects, it will not guarantee their earnings to be higher than those opting for single degrees.

One of the most common dual degrees earned worldwide are two bachelor’s degrees with different combinations, such as BBA, and BSc/BA to name a few. Another dual degree that is often pursued is a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree which may take five to six years to complete. Generally, the learners take undergraduate classes while completing graduate-level coursework which takes less time and money than doing each separately.

The third common dual-degree option is earning two master’ or a combination of a Master’s and another professional degree. The types of dual-degree graduate programmes that may be pursued are often decided by the universities, but there are some which allow the learners to select their fields of study. Pursuing a dual degree programme allows them to receive an interdisciplinary education that will both diversify and specialise their training and skill. They may be able to receive “mutual credibility” for the required courses that overlap in the two programmes.

The choice of two different fields of study rests on one’s passion for both fields which leads one to earn a good degree in each. So, for the learner who is equally interested in two fields of study, it may lead to confusion later as to which area of study may finally be chosen for a career.

In fact, the dual degree programme will be a good option for those who chalk out a clear plan for their future career. If one has a desire to be an author, a dual degree programme that earns one a Master’s in literature and a degree in linguistics would be an ideal combo that could suit one’s professional aspirations.

Earning a dual degree can lead to more available career options. The learner may be able to pursue jobs in more than one field. Given the relatively intense nature of their programme, dual degree students may be able to develop excellent time management skills.

It can be a real advantage for those who pursue a degree where international experience is the key. Taking into consideration the job market, a dual degree can certainly help them stand out in the crowd. It can also reinforce a strong work ethic with the ability to adapt quickly and handle a demanding task efficiently. How- ever, there is a possibility for a broad skill set to develop, including analytical skills which may be valuable in many fields. There are great networking opportunities from the alumni programmes in addition to the students and staff at each institution.

Dual degrees will require more credits than a single degree. Naturally, the students must spend more time in college and more money on higher education since they must pay for additional credits, extra coursework, and accessories. Learners trying to earn many credits in a short period may experience high levels of stress. They may be locked into a stricter schedule with a little room for retaking classes or selecting free electives. If they fail to complete prerequisite classes in the correct order, they may not be able to stay on their initial timeline.

Learners might find it difficult to maintain a part-time job while studying in a dual degree programme, which may lead to finance becoming an issue. They will have to handle the stress with their ability of organisation, preparation, and dedication. A dual degree programme does not always result in higher salaries; however, these degree holders will often have a greater range of career possibilities both when entering and advancing in the workforce.

Learners should consider their career goals and explore how a dual degree programme might help in their desired field. A learner who wants to launch his or her own start-up might consider a dual Computer Science (B. Sc) and MBA programme.

It is practically valuable if one degree focuses on professional capacity (law, marketing, etc.) and the other on the issues a learner is passionate about or setting plans to work in (international affairs, public health etc.). Although a dual degree is a worthwhile endeavour for getting benefits, it does demand more commitment while acquiring apt time management skills as one must adapt to alternative teach- ing styles and sometimes language barriers too.

It is important to make sure that the learners stay on top of their coursework and meet all requirements on time. Some- times it becomes difficult to balance one’s heavily accelerated course load ~ to find time to dedicate with passion for the subject and the intense intellectual obligation to fully learn and absorb the academic requirements of both degrees in a limited time.

It is also pertinent for the learner to have a plan after completing the degree. Perhaps one should have a specific career path one wants to follow where one may be able to use one or both degrees. In some cases, one may plan to start one’s own business where skills from both fields of study might be applied.

A dual degree programme may not suit every learner’s requirement. True, there may be a great potential for networking and a wider variety of career opportunities for dual-degree holders, but this may serve the purpose of those who have a strong drive to attain degrees with an additional workload. It may be more suited for those who are oriented towards higher studies and research work.

(The writer, a former Associate Professor, Department of English, Gurudas College, Kolkata, is currently with Rabindra Bharati University)