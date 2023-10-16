China’s future

The intricacies of data on China’s economy, released on Friday, present both challenges and opportunities in the ongoing evolution of the world’s second-largest economy. China’s consumer prices remained unchanged in September, a clear indicator of deflationary pressures. While some may argue that stable prices are a good thing, a zero per cent change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicates fragile domestic demand.

The road to recovery, it seems, is still in need of a significant push, possibly through fiscal support. But what is causing this lacklustre consumer demand? The ever-persistent property crisis is one major culprit. The property sector slowdown has had a domino effect on consumer confidence, dampening household demand.

This issue looms large, casting a shadow over China’s economic prospects. Even a series of policy support measures have struggled to pull the sector out of its deep slump. The producer price index (PPI) did not offer much relief either, with a 2.5 per cent decline from a year earlier, marking its 12th consecutive month in negative territory. While the pace of decline slowed from August, it still raises concerns.

Economists had predicted a slightly milder fall, indicating the volatility of economic predictions in this ever-changing landscape. Food prices, which hold significant weight in the CPI, experienced a significant drop of 3.2 per cent from a year earlier. The decline of pork prices, a staple in Chinese diets, has been particularly sharp at 22 per cent.

This drastic fall in food prices not only dragged down the CPI but also raised concerns about the stability of China’s food supply chain. Nevertheless, there are rays of hope shining through the clouds. Travel during the recent midAutumn and National Day holiday period edged up by 4.1 per cent from pre-pandemic 2019 levels. This suggests that consumers are willing to spend when the right conditions are met and is a testament to the underlying resilience of China’s domestic market.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently lowered its growth forecasts for China, citing the property crisis and weak external demand. These external factors, including geopolitical tensions and global economic slowdown, remain challenges.

However, it is crucial to note that these challenges are not insurmountable. China’s authorities have not been idle in the face of these challenges. To revive investor confidence, the “Big Four” state banks have announced stake increases by their state parent. This move reflects the government’s commitment to supporting economic stability.

Additionally, the consideration of issuing additional sovereign debt to fund infrastructure projects shows the government’s willingness to take action to boost economic growth. China’s path to economic recovery is still uncertain. It is a balancing act between taming deflationary pressures and reviving domestic demand while navigating through external headwinds.

The key to success lies in finding the right combination of policies and measures that can address these complex issues. As China continues to adapt and evolve, its ability to overcome hurdles will shape its economic future.