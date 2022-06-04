Canada’s gun

Canada has shown the way to the United States of America. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government introduced legislation on Monday to implement a “national freeze” on the sale and purchase of handguns as part of a gun-control package that would also limit magazine capacities and ban some toys that look like guns.

The new legislation, which resurrects some measures that were shelved last year amid a national election, comes just a week after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in their classroom in Uvalde, Texas. Mr Trudeau told reporters that new measures were needed as gun violence was increasing.

“We need only look south of the border to know that if we do not take action firmly and rapidly it gets worse and worse and gets more difficult to counter,” he said. Implicit, therefore, is the stark message to the United States. The handgun freeze will have exceptions, that will include elite sports shooters, Olympic athletes and security guards. Canadians who already own handguns would be allowed to keep them.

The authorities do not expect a run on handguns in anticipation of the freeze, in part because they are so heavily regulated already. On closer reflection, Canada boasts stronger gun legislation than the United States, but while its gun homicide rate is less than one-fifth of the US rate, it is higher than that of other rich countries and has been rising. In 2020 it was five times Australia’s rate. The rate in both 2020 and 2017 was the country’s highest since at least 1997, according to Statistics Canada.

Canada banned the sale and use of some 1,500 models of assault weapons, like the AR-15 rifle, two years ago in the wake of a mass shooting in Portapique, Nova Scotia ~ a move some firearms owners say they are contesting in court. Speaking alongside Trudeau, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino confirmed the “imminent launch of the initial phase” of a programme to buy back and compensate owners of such weapons. While the Liberals have a minority of seats in Parliament, the legislation could pass with the support of the left-leaning New Democratic Party. The planned legislation would prevent anyone subject to a protection order or who has engaged in domestic violence or stalking from obtaining or keeping a firearms licence.

It will also require long-gun magazines to be permanently altered so they can never hold more than five rounds and will ban the sale and transfer of large-capacity magazines. The new laws will also ban some toys that look like real guns, such as airsoft rifles. Last week Toronto police shot and killed a man carrying a pellet gun. “Because they look the same as real firearms, police need to treat them as if they are real. This has led to tragic consequences,” Justice Minister David Lametti said.