Brinkmanship

The renewed American push to broker a nuclear agreement with Iran is as bold as it is fraught. In a world teetering on the edge of multipolar disorder, this overture — delivered via Omani mediation — signals a tactical shift. It is a gamble to freeze a nuclear programme that has crossed multiple red lines, not through coercion alone, but by dangling the prospect of legitimacy and relief.

Even the act of proposing a deal now serves a dual purpose: it signals strength to allies and adversaries alike, while subtly conceding that time and leverage may be slipping away. Iran’s possession of over 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 per cent purity is not merely a statistic. It is a statement. It says that Tehran is prepared to play at the threshold of weapons capability without formally crossing it. It dares the international community to define what is tolerable, and to clarify what will provoke action. The US offer — described as “detailed and acceptable” by its architects — may very well be the final diplomatic lever before confrontation becomes the only alternative. But how sincere are the intentions on either side? The Iranian regime maintains that its nuclear ambitions are peaceful, even as it produces uranium well beyond what civilian use requires.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the US administration is led by a president who famously withdrew from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), deriding it as a short-term fix. The re-entry into negotiations is, therefore, not just a policy reversal; it is a high-wire act of political consistency. Iran’s refusal to grant access to international inspectors and its evasions around past nuclear activities have damaged the credibility of its assurances. And yet, the US cannot ignore the reality that military strikes or further sanctions may only accelerate Iran’s clandestine resolve. Diplomacy remains the narrow corridor through which stability might still pass. The broader geopolitical calculus cannot be ignored. China and Russia, while nominally signatories to previous agreements, are unlikely to endorse a US-led deal that strengthens Washington’s hand in the region. The Gulf states watch with unease, calculating whether a newly emboldened Iran will emerge from sanctions relief flush with resources and regional ambition. Still, the alternative to a deal is grimmer.

Advertisement

If Iran reaches the capability to produce weapons-grade material within weeks, as some assessments suggest, the risk of pre-emptive conflict escalates dramatically. And in a region already reeling from multiple proxy wars, another flashpoint could spiral into a confrontation none of the global powers are prepared to manage. The challenge, then, is not merely to draft an agreement, but to restore enough mutual confidence that it will be honoured. This is not just about uranium. It is about trust, power, and the endurance of diplomacy in an increasingly brittle world order. The question is whether that diplomacy still has time — or if time has already run out.