Breaking ranks

With the campaign in Haryana now concluded and votes cast on Saturday, the wait for the results has begun. The election season was marked by intense debates, especially surrounding agriculture and the controversial farm laws that were repealed in 2021. However, what may linger in the minds of voters are the comments made by actor-turned-MP Kangana Ranaut during the campaign, suggesting a revival of the farm laws, a move that reignited a polarising debate in the state.

Though her Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) quickly distanced itself from these remarks, the timing of the controversy may still have an impact as the votes are tallied on Tuesday. As Haryana, a largely agrarian state, went to the polls, the spectre of the farm laws continued to hover over the political landscape. While the BJP had firmly positioned itself as having moved on from the issue, the resurfacing of this topic, courtesy Ms Ranaut, could have shaped voter sentiment. Her call for reinstating the laws reflected her personal view, but it cast a shadow over the ruling party’s campaign message, prompting a rapid clarification from party leaders.

They reiterated that the BJP remains committed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to repeal the laws, a move originally intended to end the mass protests and restore calm in agricultural regions, particularly Haryana. For the opposition Congress, this development in the campaign offered an opportunity to remind voters of their stance as protectors of farmers’ interests. By drawing attention to the potential return of the laws, the Congress painted the BJP as harbouring hidden intentions, a narrative they sought to embed in the electorate’s mind ahead of voting day. This messaging likely resonated with the farmers and rural voters, for whom the repealed farm laws remain a deeply feared issue. The rapid response by the BJP in disassociating itself from its MP’s remarks underscores how critical agricultural concerns are to this election.

Advertisement

Although the campaign saw a range of issues debated, from development to governance, the farm laws remain one of the most sensitive topics in states like Haryana. The BJP MP’s remarks, though dismissed by her party leadership, may have fueled apprehension among voters who had felt their interests were overlooked during the farm law protests. As the counting of votes approaches, there will be much to reflect on regarding how this controversy may have influenced voter behaviour. Whether the BJP’s swift distancing from the remarks was enough to maintain the trust of farmers, or if the Congress’s framing of the issue as a looming threat to their livelihoods gained traction, will soon be known. In the end, Haryana’s election may serve as a reminder of how unresolved debates, even those thought to be settled, can resurface and sway public opinion in unexpected ways. It may also reinforce the perils of deviating from the script, as Ms Ranaut has done more than once