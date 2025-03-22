Balancing the Union

India’s impending delimitation exercise presents a complex and deeply emotive challenge. At its heart lies the old North-South divide ~ an issue that has simmered quietly for decades but now threatens to reshape the political future of the world’s largest democracy. The fundamental tension stems from an irony. Southern states, through consistent investments in education, healthcare, and social welfare, have succeeded in reducing population growth. Northern states, by contrast, still grapple with higher fertility rates and developmental challenges. Yet it is the population that largely determines political representation. As a result, the South now fears being penalised for its progress.

Delimitation has the potential to drastically increase parliamentary seats for northern states, shifting the power axis decisively towards the Hindi belt. States like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, already influential, could see their clout multiply. Southern states, particularly Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, could see their relative influence shrink ~ despite their stronger economic and social indicators.

At the heart of this debate lies a deeper question: should India prioritise political equity or demographic reality? Reconciling these competing imperatives is critical to maintaining the delicate balance that underpins India’s federal structure and democratic ethos. This is not just a question of numbers but of competing visions for India. Southern states often pride themselves on a pluralistic, inclusive political culture, emphasising federalism and linguistic identity. A new power imbalance could widen existing rifts, giving rise to regional discontent and even fuelling separatist undercurrents. The challenge for India’s leadership is to manage this delicate recalibration without breaking the federal compact. Any delimitation must recognise that representation cannot be determined solely by population. Governance outcomes, economic contribution, and demographic responsibility should carry weight in deciding parliamentary influence.

If not, the perception that New Delhi is indifferent to regional equity will gain traction. Fiscal federalism is another key concern. Southern states already contribute more to the central pool of taxes than they receive in return. A power shift without addressing this imbalance could deepen resentment. States that are already vocal about perceived injustices ~ like Tamil Nadu ~ may intensify their demands for greater autonomy or even for a restructured union. Yet, there is also an opportunity here. A transparent, consultative process on de limitation can open the door for broader reforms in In dia’s federal system. Weighted representation models, balancing population with other metrics, have been successfully implemented in countries like Canada and Australia. India can evolve its own framework that respects both equity and unity. Delimitation is inevitable. But it can not be allowed to become a zero-sum game where some states “win” and others “lose.” India’s federal design must adapt, ensuring that diversity continues to be its strength rather than its fault line. If handled with sensitivity and foresight, delimitation can renew the federal spirit. If mishandled, it risks eroding the hard-earned consensus that has held India together for over seven decades.