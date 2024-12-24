Back to the wall

Leadership is often defined by how one navigates adversity, and for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the challenges have never been more pronounced. With mounting scandals, internal party dissent, and public discontent, Mr Trudeau faces a pivotal moment in his political career. Once celebrated for his progressive vision, his current predicament underscores the challenges of prolonged leadership and the inevitable question: when should a leader step aside? Over nearly a decade in office, Mr Trudeau has demonstrated a remarkable ability to weather crises.

From ethics violations involving his family’s ties to a youth charity to controversies like the SNC-Lavalin affair, his resilience has been central to his survival. However, political capital is finite, and Mr Trudeau now faces discontent from within the Liberal Party itself. Reports indicate that as many as 50 Liberal Members of Parliament, led by critics like Wayne Long, are calling for his resignation, signalling deep fractures in his party’s unity. The resignation of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, a trusted ally and a key figure in Mr Trudeau’s government, marks a significant turning point. Ms Freeland’s departure not only disrupts the Liberals’ economic agenda but also raises questions about Mr Trudeau’s ability to lead a cohesive government.

Adding to the pressure, New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh has announced plans to introduce a motion to topple the government. Mr Singh’s decision comes despite the NDP’s agreement to support the Liberals, a pact that has kept Mr Trudeau in power. Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, meanwhile, is gaining momentum, presenting a sharp critique of Mr Trudeau’s leadership. Polls show that Mr Poilievre has a significant lead in public approval, with the Conservatives poised to capitalise on Mr Trudeau’s declining popularity. Mr Trudeau’s disdain for Mr Poilievre has fuelled his determination to stay in office, but the question remains whether this tenacity is enough to counter the shifting political landscape. History offers valuable lessons.

Mr Trudeau’s father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, faced a similar crossroads during his long tenure as Canada’s Prime Minister. After three consecutive victories, the elder Trudeau stepped down at the height of his unpopularity in 1984, recognising that staying longer would harm both his legacy and the Liberal Party’s future. His son must now grapple with a similar decision. Stepping down does not signify defeat; it reflects a leader’s ability to prioritise Canada and the Liberal Party over personal ambition, leaving space for renewal and continuity in governance.

If Mr Trudeau fights on despite internal dissent and public discontent, he risks deeper divisions within his party and an electoral defeat that could overshadow his achievements in climate policy, social equity, and diplomacy. With Mr Singh’s NDP threatening to withdraw support and Mr Poilievre’s Conservatives ready to seize the moment, Mr Trudeau’s choices in the coming weeks will define not only his legacy but also the trajectory of Canadian politics. The stakes have never been higher for the longest-serving G7 leader.