Averting Disasters

On 15 February 2025 a tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station claimed the lives of at least 18 people and left many others critically injured. The incident followed closely on the heels of another catastrophe at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, where over 30 people perished. These back-to-back disasters have once again exposed the glaring gaps in India’s crowd management, raising urgent questions about public safety and administrative preparedness.

Mass gatherings are intrinsic to Indian culture ~ whether for religious events, political campaigns, or daily commuter traffic at transit hubs. However, frequent tragedies due to mismanagement, lack of planning, and infrastructural shortcomings show that lessons from past disasters are not leading to effective actions. Despite recurring disasters, authorities continue to depend on short-term solutions rather than addressing underlying systemic vulnerabilities. To prevent future calamities, it is imperative to move beyond reactive measures and adopt proactive, sustainable, and technology-driven crowd management strategies. India has a long history of stampedes at religious gatherings, railway stations, and public events. Over the past two decades, hundreds of people have lost their lives in such incidents.

The Kumbh Mela, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, has witnessed multiple fatal stampedes, including the 1954 Allahabad tragedy which resulted in over 800 deaths. Similarly, railway stations ~ especially those in major cities ~ frequently experience over- crowding, leading to chaos and trage dy. A 2013 stampede at Ratangarh Temple in Madhya Pradesh killed over 115 devotees, and in 2011, a tragedy at Sabarimala in Kerala claimed more than 100 lives.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India, a total of 3,074 lives were lost due to stampedes across the country between 2001 and 2022. Of these, 2,169 victims (70 per cent) were men, while 900 (30 per cent) were women. Notably, four states ~ Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu ~ account for half of the total fatalities recorded during this period. At New Delhi Railway Station, the stampede occurred due to an overwhelming influx of passengers trying to board trains to Prayagraj. Witnesses reported that railway authorities underestimated the crowd size and failed to deploy adequate security personnel. Similarly, at the Maha Kumbh Mela, where millions of devotees gathered, inadequate crowd control measures failed to prevent a stampede on the most auspicious bathing day. Poor planning and insufficient

regulation of movement contributed to the loss of life in both cases. Several countries that regu- larly host massive gatherings have developed effective crowd- management strategies. Saudi Arabia, which manages the annual Hajj pilgrimage, employs meticulous crowd simulation models to anticipate potential hazards. Over 2.5 million pilgrims visit Mecca each year, and authorities use artificial intelligence (AI) and facial recognition to track crowd movement, ensuring smooth flow and early identification of risk areas. Japan, known for its precision in crowd control, has implemented AI- based surveillance in Tokyo’s bustling train stations to detect unusual crowd behaviour.

The 2012 London Olympics demonstrated how smart infrastructure planning can ensure the seamless movement of large crowds. Indian railway stations and event venues should implement similar infrastructural upgrades, ensuring multiple access points, automated crowd flow management, and staggered entry-exit mechanisms to prevent bottle necks. While India deploys security forces during large events, their training in crowd psychology and emergency response is often inadequate.

Saudi Arabia employs over 100,000 security personnel trained in crowd control during Hajj, ensuring efficient management of millions of people. India should establish specialized crowd management units within its police forces and train personnel accordingly. Additionally, countries like Brazil educate the public on safety measures through wide- spread media campaigns. Government agencies must proactively educate citizens on safety protocols, including what to do in case of overcrowding and how to navigate emergency exits during large events. The lack of public awareness about safe movement and emergency response remains a crucial factor in stampede fatalities.

One of the biggest challenges in crowd management in India is the absence of strong regulatory frameworks. To prevent future tragedies, India needs a robust policy framework that institutionalizes crowd management at all levels. A centralized body, possibly under the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), should be established to research, develop, and implement crowd management guidelines. Event organizers should be required to submit comprehensive crowd control plans as part of the approval process, and real-time crowd monitoring should be made mandatory for religious events, festivals, and mass gatherings. Urban railway stations and event venues must be redesigned to accommodate large crowds safely.

Technologies such as automatic gates, digital ticketing systems, and real-time tracking of crowd density should be implemented. AI-based surveillance and predictive modelling should be mandatory for all major public events and transit hubs. In the Mumbai suburban railway network, which carries over 7.5 million passengers daily, deaths due to overcrowding are com- mon. The implementation of automated crowd control systems, similar to those used in Japan’s Shinjuku Station ~ the world’s busiest railway station ~ can significantly reduce risks. Stampedes often occur due to a sudden surge in movement, panic, or misinformation spreading through crowds.

Implementing real-time crowd communication systems ~ such as mobile alerts and public announcement systems ~ can help guide large crowds during peak congestion periods. The use of drone surveil- lance to track crowd density and deploy security forces accord- ingly has been successful in large-scale events such as the Rio Carnival in Brazil. India must adopt these models to enhance real-time crisis management. Security personnel and event management teams should undergo periodic training in crowd psychology and emer- gency response. Mock drills should be conducted regularly at railway stations, religious sites, and stadiums to test the effectiveness of crowd management plans.

In South Korea, after the Itaewon Halloween crowd crush in 2022, the govern- ment overhauled its crowd control policies, incorporating regular simulation drills for security forces and event organizers. India must adopt a similar proactive approach to handle large gatherings. Mass awareness campaigns should educate citizens on basic safety measures in crowded places. Community volunteers can be trained as first responders in densely populated areas to assist during emergencies. In countries like Germany and Singapore, citizens are taught emergency protocols for mass gatherings through school curriculums and public workshops. Implementing similar programmes in India could significantly enhance public preparedness.

India’s infrastructure limitations further exacerbate crowd control issues. Many railway stations, temples, and stadiums were not originally designed to accommodate modern-day crowds. A major overhaul of transit and religious site infrastructure is required. Creating wider entry and exit points, installing emergency response systems, and ensuring the availability of medical assistance are crucial steps that need immediate implementation. The stampedes at New Delhi Railway Station and the Maha Kumbh Mela are stark reminders of the preventable loss of life caused by poor crowd management. As India continues to host some of the world’s largest gatherings, it must embrace a holistic and proactive approach to public safety.

Learning from global best practices, investing in technology-driven solutions, training, and enforcing strong policy measures can mitigate the risks associated with mass gatherings. The time for piecemeal responses is over; India must now commit to a comprehensive, long- term strategy for crowd management that prioritizes human lives above all else. Addressing the recurring tragedies of stampedes requires a coordinated effort from policymakers, law enforcement agen cies, and event organizers. Without significant reforms and infrastructural upgrades, stampedes will continue to claim lives. It is time for the govern- ment to take decisive action and implement a structured, well- regulated, and technology-driven crowd management system to ensure public safety in a rap- idly growing nation.

(The writer is a policy analyst, columnist and author of ‘The Essential’)