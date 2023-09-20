At long last

For decades, India has prided itself on being the world’s largest democracy, a nation that embraces diversity and equality. Yet, within the hallowed halls of political power, a stark gender imbalance persists. The approval of the Women’s Reservation Bill by the Union Cabinet, for likely passage during Parliament’s ongoing special session, highlights a glaring truth. Political parties have had ample opportunities to rectify this imbalance but chose not to. The statistics speak volumes. According to a recent Inter-Parliamentary Union study, India ranks a disheartening 149th out of 193 countries in terms of female representation in the lower house of Parliament.

In a country where women make up half the population, they hold a mere 14 per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha and 11 per cent in the Rajya Sabha. These figures are inexcusable and paint a gloomy picture of gender inequality in our political landscape. One might wonder why, in a democratic system, where the power to change rests with the people, such a disparity persists. The answer lies in the choices made by political parties themselves. Over the years, parties have failed to take the initiative to correct the imbalance voluntarily. They could have easily fielded women candidates in a third of the constituencies they contested in Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. It was a simple step that could have made a profound impact on women’s representation in politics. However, they chose not to, merely offering lip service to the cause of gender equality.

The Women’s Reservation Bill, which seeks to reserve one-third of all seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women, now stands as a legislative remedy for this imbalance. While some may argue that such a measure is heavy-handed, it is important to re- member that it arises from a vacuum in voluntary action. It is the result of decades of unfulfilled promises and persistent gender bias within political parties. The reluctance of political parties to address this imb- alance voluntarily has been nothing short of disap- pointing. Women’s representation in the Lok Sabha has grown at a snail’s pace since Independence, from a mere 4.4 per cent in 1952 to just 12.15 per cent after the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The progress has been lethargic and it’s a stark reminder that democracy has not given women the voice they deserve.

Opposition to the Women’s Reservation Bill, brought forward 27 years ago, centred on concerns of fairness and the democratic right to compete based on merit rather than gender. However, this argument is untenable when viewed in the context of the systemic exclusion and the injustices women have historically faced. Gender-based seat reservation is not about discriminating against men. It’s about rectifying a deeply entrenched societal bias. It is crucial to recognise that when women are represented in elected bodies, they bring different perspectives and priorities to the table.

Countries with higher female representation have shown a remarkable ability to enact policies that promote social inclusion, gender equality, and overall societal development.