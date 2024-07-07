An opportunity Rahul must not miss

It was a momentous occasion when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi shook hands in the Parliament. It was after the election of Speaker Om Birla last week. This handshake, steeped in tradition, symbolises the nation’s political evolution. This tradition marked a crucial moment. It dates back to the early days of Parliament. Despite their ideological differences, it exhibits the expected cooperation between the ruling party and the opposition. More impor tantly, it signified Rahul’s formal recognition as the leader of the latter. There will be new dynamics within the Congress and challenges for Rahul in his new role.

After ten years of Modi’s rule, the Lok Sabha has a leader of the Opposition. Rahul Gandhi has resumed his leadership of the Congress, standing as the top political contender against Modi’s BJP. This marks a critical moment for the party, with high hopes for rejuvenation. He is seeking to build a united Opposition, which may pose a more robust challenge to the BJP. Rahul’s transformation from a reluctant leader to an LOP showcases his political growth. His popularity soared after he embarked on a twomonth-long Bharat Jodo yatra, which led to the Congress achieving twice the number of seats it won in 2019. The yatra was aimed at connecting with the people.

He followed it up with another yatra. Rahul Gandhi’s political journey, which began in 2004 when he became an MP from Amethi, is a testament to his resilience. Over the past two decades, he has faced numerous challenges, criticisms, and missed opportunities. He also served as the party president for a couple of years. His political journey was filled with doubt and criticism about his leadership qualities. However, he has stayed strong and determined, becoming a credible rival to PM Modi. Despite holding important positions, Rahul has been known to disappear at crucial times. He chose not to serve as a cabinet minister during the ten years of UPA, focusing on the party instead. Despite being mocked, he has became the Leader of the Opposition today, following in the footsteps of his father, Rajiv Gandhi, and his mother, Sonia Gandhi.

Advertisement

During the short inaugural session of the 18th Lok Sabha, Rahul functioned as a credible Opposition leader. He aggressively attacked the Modi government on many issues, including the situation in Manipur, the Agnipath policy, the NEET exam, and the Constitution. Additionally, the current Lok Sabha has a more significant presence of Opposition members. The INDIA bloc, a coalition of various opposition parties, comprises 234 members and has the support of three Independents, compared to NDA’s 292 in the 543-member House. Earlier, the Congress could not secure the Opposition party status due to insufficient numbers. Many of Rahul’s attacks in Parliament pricked the BJP, which also shouted back when he said many members of the BJP are not Hindus.

His inaugural speech triggered a massive showdown between the two sides. At the end of the first session, the prime minister replied to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address. He described Gandhi as one with “Balak Buddhi,” in effect, a grown man with a child’s mind. Modi’s use of this term was a derogatory reference to Rahul’s leadership style, implying that he is immature and lacks the wisdom expected from a political leader. “This person hit me, that person hit me, I was hit here, I was hit there… this drama is being played to gain sympathy,” said PM Modi. As Leader of the Opposition, Rahul now has new responsibilities that could significantly impact Indian politics. He is tasked with rallying the opposition parties, raising important issues, keeping the Opposition united, and strengthening his own Party.

His role also requires him to master parliamentary rules and regulations and develop practical communicative skills to represent the Opposition effectively. The weight of these responsibilities is significant and will shape the future of Indian politics. He might also become the head of the Public Accounts Committee, a position usually given to the Opposition in Parliament. This would allow him to help select members for other parliamentary committees and take part in choosing some of India’s most influential civil servants. As the Opposition Leader, Rahul challenged Modi and the new Speaker, Om Birla.

He told the Speaker, “The real question is not how well the house is running but whether it is running at all, and how much the voice of the people is being heard.” The ongoing battle between the ruling party and the Opposition is expected to persist beyond parliamentary sessions. The fight will be both inside and outside Parliament. Rahul has managed to grab front-page attention in Parliament and has made a good start. Whether he will develop further in his new role remains to be seen. This is an opportunity he must not miss.