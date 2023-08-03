AI campaign

In an era when countries and societies around the world are divided into rival echo chambers, essentially but not entirely driven by media narratives, a very small beginning to feel the pulse of the silent majority was made by an Independent candidate for the July 20 by-election in the Selby and Ainsty constituency of the British House of Commons. Candidate Andrew Gray campaigned on a manifesto drafted by using artificial intelligence (AI). Gray is not a known face even in the local politics of the constituency in northern Yorkshire, geographically close to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s own seat of Richmond Yorkshire. Thus, his resounding defeat ~ he secured only 0.3 per cent of votes polled ~ is no surprise. But it should not undermine his novel initiative to use his AI tool called Polis to uphold the voice of the silent majority, a voice drowned in the din of media-driven narratives. Using AI in a poll campaign can have several potential benefits. AI technologies can help analyze large amounts of data and identify patterns, which can aid in understanding public sentiment and preferences. By doing so, candidates can tailor their messages and policies to better resonate with voters. Additionally, AI-powered tools can assist in factchecking and detect misinformation spread through media channels. This can be useful for candidates like Gray, who might want to challenge misleading or biased narratives. However, it is essential to recognize that using AI in a poll campaign also raises concerns. AI algorithms can themselves be biased if not properly developed and trained, which might inadvertently perpetuate existing biases in the media narrative. Moreover, the ethical use of AI in politics is a subject of debate. Transparency, privacy, and data security are crucial aspects that need to be carefully managed to avoid manipulation and misuse of personal data for political gains.

Overall, the use of AI in a poll campaign can be a double-edged sword, offering both opportunities and challenges. The key lies in responsible and transparent implementation to ensure that it serves the interests of democracy and citizens rather than undermining them. In his website, Gray projects himself as “powered by AI.” He asks visitors to imagine a conversation taking place in a large room with all 77,000-odd people in Selby and Ainsty invited. Each of them can voice an opinion on important local issues. But with so many voices, it might be hard to hear what everyone is saying, or to figure out where most people agree. And for lots of good reasons, many people don’t want to speak up in public. That’s where anonymous Polis comes in. It’s like a friendly, super-efficient organiser who listens to everyone, summarises what’s being said, and helps people see where they agree most. It’s a way to ensure every voice is heard and no good idea is overlooked. And as it is anonymous, nobody is attacked in writing. Polis conversations are gentle, intelligent and evolving.

