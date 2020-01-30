As a world trapped under the unrelenting gaze of a deadly virus struggles to cope with its most serious health emergency in recent times, as the number of those affected crosses 6,000, as each province of the globe’s most populous nation gets affected and as more than 60 million people are locked down, there is no sign yet of a coordinated global response to the novel coronavirus catastrophe.

Even as the head of the World Health Organisation asked nations not to panic and advised against the evacuation of nationals from China while endorsing the measures taken by Beijing, the United States and Japan airlifted citizens out of Wuhan while Britain, Australia and India are making plans to follow suit.

There are reports that America plans to quarantine those returning from Wuhan in aircraft hangars, and Australia’s plans to house them on Christmas Island, used for housing illegal migrants, has already stoked some controversy. Most nations have advised their citizens not to travel to China unless it is “absolutely essential”; but there is no suggestion yet that flights into the disease-hit country could be curtailed.

Meanwhile, in parts of China, supermarkets are running out of merchandise as panicked people stock up and face masks are already said to be in short supply. While China’s general restrictions on free speech remain in place, furious citizens are finding ways to vent their anger against authorities. Nearly one score countries, many of them in Asia, have reported suspected cases of coronavirus but beyond quarantine, a hope and a prayer, there is no sign yet of a cure and it is only symptoms that are being treated.

Some experts have opined that the virus thrives in colder climes, and at least one has warned that it may well be spring before it abates. India’s response thus far has been less than reassuring. Screening of passengers was taken up at airports several days after the virus outbreak was reported; initially this was done at seven airports but has only now been extended to 20. To begin with screening was perfunctory and confined to passengers arriving from China and Hong Kong, as if no visitor from China could transit through Bangkok or Kuala Lumpur.

Hopefully, as the contours of the virus and methods of transmission become better known, the screening will become more rigorous. While the External Affairs ministry has announced it is making efforts to bring 250 stranded Indians back from Wuhan, the Health Ministry hasn’t said how it will deal with them.

For the moment, the focus seems to be only on Wuhan; the fact though is that some 40,000 to 45,000 Indians are said to live in China, in addition to more than twice that number who travel between the two countries each month. While there may be sound reasons for this not having been declared a global health emergency, India must respond as if it is one, given the extensive contacts between the two countries and the porous border with Nepal. It is time for red flags to be up.