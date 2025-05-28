10-minute dangers

The rise of 10-minute delivery services in India has transformed consumer behaviour, reshaping the way people shop for groceries, medicines, and even hot meals. What started as a necessity during the Covid-19 lockdown has now evolved into a fiercely competitive business model, with companies racing to fulfill orders at lightning speed. While this innovation offers unmatched convenience, it also raises serious concerns about worker exploitation, ethical business practices, health risks, and urban sustainability. The question remains: Is this business model truly beneficial, or is it dangerously unsustainable?

Traditionally, shopping involved physical interaction, where consumers visited local markets, engaged with kirana store shopkeepers, and made informed purchases based on personalized service, trust, and social bonds. This system fostered strong community relationships. However, rapid urbanization gave rise to the emergence of departmental stores which disrupted this traditional model, presenting a wider variety of products under one roof with appealing ambience and organized shelves. This shift gradually pulled customers away from kirana stores, which had long been the backbone of Indian retail. However, as the time passed, visiting these stores posed challenges.

These included navigating congested roads in high density urban areas; lack of safe parking spaces leading to inconvenience and expensive hourly parking charges, discouraging prolonged shopping trips. This led to the emergence of e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart, enabling home deliveries via courier services ~ allowing consumers to purchase effortlessly without stepping out. The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated this shift dramatically.

With lockdowns confining people to their homes, the demand for home deliveries skyrocketed. Essentials, medicines, and groceries were ordered online, and businesses swiftly adapted by optimizing logistics for speed. This period saw the emergence of quick commerce, where companies promised deliveries within minutes. Post-pandemic, the convenience of doorstep deliveries remained irresistible. Entrepreneurs capitalized on this trend, offering ultra-fast services to compete with online shopping.

This led to the birth of 10-minute delivery, a model that relies on dedicated stores (generally called dark stores), AI-driven inventory management, and hyper local logistics to fulfill orders at unprecedented speeds. The success of the business model of 10-minute delivery services hinges on a highly optimized supply chain. For example, companies like Zepto, Blinkit, Swiggy and Instamart etc., have built dark stores ~ small and strategically located supply centers stocked with high-demand products. These stores are placed within 2-3 kilometers of major residential areas, ensuring that deliveries can be completed within minutes.

To achieve this speed, businesses rely on AI-driven inventory optimization, which predicts consumer demand and enhsures stock availability; hyper local logistics, where delivery personnel are stationed close to supply centres; and automated order processing, which allocates orders to the nearest delivery hub instantly. While this model is efficient, it comes with significant drawbacks-particularly for delivery workers, who bear the brunt of the pressure to meet tight deadlines. The biggest ethical concern surrounding 10-minute delivery is the exploitation of delivery workers. These individuals are expected to navigate congested streets, battle unpredictable weather, and meet unrealistic deadlines, all while earning low wages with little to no job security and sustainable quality of life.

Many delivery personnel face extreme pressure, leading to stress, fatigue, and unsafe driving practices; hazardous working conditions, with high accident risks due to reckless driving; lack of insurance and medical benefits, leaving them financially vulnerable in case of injuries and unrealistic expectations, where failure to meet delivery times results in penalties or reduced earnings. This unsustainable speed driven model has created hazardous working conditions, prioritizing efficiency over safety.

This raises serious questions about State and corporate responsibility and whether businesses should be held accountable for the well-being of their workforce. The rapid growth of 10- minute delivery services has significantly impacted urban consumer health, making fast food and ready-to-eat meals more accessible than ever. With groceries and pre-cooked meals arriving at the doorstep within minutes, the need for physical movement, even for essential daily tasks, has drastically reduced.

This dependence on ultra-fast deliveries, combined with poor dietary choices and minimal physical activity, has contributed to a growing health crisis, escalating risks of obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and lifestyle-related disorders. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-5, 24 per cent of women and 23 per cent of men are classified as overweight or obese, with abdominal obesity emerging as a critical concern ~ 40 per cent of women and 12 per cent of men fall into this category. While these numbers are alarming, they also reflect an increasing dependence on processed foods, excessive calorie intake, and dwindling physical activity, all of which are exacerbated by the culture of instant gratification fueled by ultrafast deliveries.

Beyond obesity, high blood sugar levels – diabetes and pre diabetes ~ are also rising among the younger population, with urban areas witnessing significantly higher incidence rates than rural regions. The direct correlation between poor dietary habits, lack of exercise, and metabolic disorders is undeniable, as consumers prioritize convenience over long-term health considerations. Quick delivery models encourage excessive consumption of pre-packaged meals, many of which contain harmful preservatives, palm oil, and artificial additives, leading to long-term health complications. The urgency to fulfill orders at breakneck speed not only raises concerns about product quality and hygiene but also incre – ases health risks associated with adulterated food.

There is a growing fear that businesses, driven by the pressure to meet ultrafast delivery timelines, may be compromising food safety standards, contributing to poor nutrition and potential health hazards. Among the most pressing concerns are food hygiene, as businesses prioritize delivery speed over proper quality control measures; adulteration, where ingredients may be compromised to meet mass demand, and nutritional deficiencies, as instant meals often lack essential nutrients, leading to imbalanced rich diets. While the appeal of effortless doorstep deliveries may seem like a harmless convenience, the long-term impact on public health and consumer well-being must not be ignored.

As dependence on quick commerce intensifies, it is imperative to address the underlying health risks, foster greater awareness, and encourage a shift toward balanced, sustainable lifestyle choices. The long-term impact of over-reliance on instant deliveries demands serious consumer introspection. Do we really need groceries or meals in ten minutes? Or is this an artificially manufactured demand for the thrill of instant gratification? Beyond health and labour concerns, ten-minute deliveries contribute significantly to environmental degradation. The increased frequency of deliveries leads to higher carbon emissions, as more vehicles operate continuously; traffic congestion, worsening urban mobility and excessive single-use packaging, amplifying waste pollution.

Moreover, this business model relies heavily on low-cost labour, prioritizing profit over human well-being. As companies compete aggressively, market saturation forces them to cut corners ~ ultimately impacting product quality and worker benefits. If this unsustainable growth continues, the industry risks financial instability, leading to compromised ethical standards. Addressing these concerns requires multi-dimensional efforts, including stricter labor regulations, enforcing fair wages, insurance, and medical benefits for delivery workers; urban planning reforms, integrating departmental and medical stores within residential areas, reducing over-reliance on ultra-fast services and consumer awareness, where individuals prioritize ethical businesses and question the necessity of instant deliveries.

The ten-minute delivery revolution is a double-edged sword ~ while it caters to modern consumer demands, it also exploits workers, compromises health standards, and poses ethical dilemmas. As India navigates this new retail landscape, businesses, policymakers, and consumers must rethink and re-evaluate the necessity of ultra-fast deliveries and work toward a more sustainable, ethical future. As Martin Luther King.Jr said, “Of all the Forms of Inequality, injustice in health is the most shocking and inhumane.”

(The writer is a retired Air Commodore, VSM, of the Indian Air Force)