Kolkata celebrates Manipur’s 133rd Patriots Day

The Manipuris in Kolkata (MIK), an organisation formed by the people from Manipur living in Kolkata, commemorated the 133rd Patriots Day on 13 August this year, remembering their brave Manipuri forefathers who once sacrificed their lives in the defence of the motherland at Anglo Manipuri War, 1891.

“The current crisis in Manipur since 3 May 2023, is unprecedented anywhere in India. To solve this issue, we require sincerity and commitment. The issue is multidimensional and is a complex concoction of geopolitics, national security issues, dream of creating a separate homeland, transnational narco-terrorism, refugees turning into illegal immigrants on a scale changing the demography and political structure in the state. At the same time, many vested parties are trying to paint it in their own way of religious and communal colours,” the community unanimously said, adding, “It is a tussle between indigenous and non-indigenous; people who want to save Manipur and others who want to break it; people who are proud of Manipur’s thousands years old history and others who are adamant on destroying it.

The narco-terrorism and involvement of foreign militants in this conflict have tremendous security and social issues for this country, having the potential to destabilise the entire country. It is a war against Indian sovereignty with serious security implications and is capable of creating a much larger problem.

The myriads of different tribes, coexisting since time immemorial, mark the basic fabric of Manipur’s proud history and social structure. However, recent events have turned things upside down.

“We pledge on this Martyrs day, to bring back peace and normalcy in the state, work together towards a long-lasting peace and shared future of progressive Manipur,” the community further commented.

While short term artificial peace can be enforced any day, a stable, lasting peace would require a much longer timeframe and efforts to achieve. This is the need of the hour and should be initiated immediately with the participation of central and state governments. The long-term solution lies in providing equal rights and opportunities to all indigenous communities in Manipur. All pre-colonial laws that divide people should be amended for retaining a permanent peace in the state.