Rare brain surgery aneurysm done in Prayagraj

A team of doctors from the department of neurosurgery of Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, a hospital associated with MLN Medical College in Prayagraj, have succeeded to perform a rare brain aneurysm surgery.

A brain aneurysm is also known as a subarachnoid hemorrhage. It is a weak spot in the wall of a blood vessel in the brain.

the head of the Neurosurgery department of MLN Medical college, Dr. N.N.Gopal said: “It is for the first time that in the field of neurovascular surgery in SRN Hospital, that such a complicated operation has been successfully performed. Brain aneurysms are balloon-like out-pouching of brain arteries, which bleed easily and result in hematoma or blood collection inside the brain. This is a very dangerous situation as it can cause coma or even death.”

Dr. Shabi Ahmed, the head of the surgery department, stated that since it has the tendency to bleed, again and again, it needs to be either clipped microsurgically or endovascular treatment.

That means, it is one of the most dangerous and complicated surgeries.

The patient’s condition is now stable and he is now recovering.

During this surgery, the doctors had explored the base of the brain, searched for the aneurysm, and clipped it. It was a complicated task.

(With inputs from IANS)