Elon Musk named Time’s Person of the Year 2021

The one who implemented the concept of space tourism months before, Elon Musk, who is also the founder of SpaceX besides being the maker of the electric car Tesla has been named Time’s ‘Person of The Year 2021’ on Monday.

Formerly US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris hold the title. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the magazine and media brand’s editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal, in his editor’s letter spoke about the decision of selecting Musk, the richest man in the world. He wrote, “Person of the Year is a marker of influence, and few individuals have had more influence than Musk on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth too. In 2021, Musk emerged not just as the world’s richest person but also as perhaps the richest example of a massive shift in our society.”

Time will also expand its person of the Year brand in 2021. It also named its Athlete of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, and Heroes of the Year along with its main honoree. The Entertainer of the Year was Olivia Rodrigo, the Athlete of the Year was Simone Biles and the heroes of the Year were “Vaccine scientists and the miracle of mRNA.”

After being acquired by Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and his wife, Lynne Benioff, in 2018 Time sought to expand its media presence. Time further expanded its Time 100 list into full-scale events by 2019.

In addition to Time Studios, the company has also made a move into kids and family content, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a video presentation on YouTube, Monday morning’s announcements were made. Previously, the media outlet had unveiled it on network TV before moving it to the video platform.

(With imports from ANI)