World Meteorological Day 2022: “Early warning and Early action”

World meteorological day is celebrated every 23rd of March to commemorate the establishment of the Convention establishing the World Meteorological Organization on 23 March 1950. This convention was organised by the United Nations for climatology, operative hydrology, and other different geophysical sciences. The theme for world meteorological day 2022 that has been chosen is “Early warning and Early action”.

Due to frequent changes in the weather and climate is bringing about various changes in the lives of people and hence to keep track of these changes the meteorological organization is established. The function of the meteorological organization is also to establish an integrated earth system observation network to provide weather, climate, and water-related data, this is to ensure that a warning can be issued before a disaster occurs and that proper action can be taken before any mishap happens.

This day is celebrated to spread awareness about how important the role of the network organization is to help protect the lives of communities across the globe. The theme “Early warning and Early action” highlights the vital importance of Hydrometeorological and Climate Information for Disaster Risk Reduction.