World Heart Day: Leaders, celebs share secrets to a healthy heart on Koo

On World Heart Day, a public awareness campaign on heart health by microblogging platform Koo witnessed enthusiastic participation from leaders and celebrities. Created under the hashtag #MyHeartMySecret, the campaign, launched with Metro Group of Hospitals promoted dialogue on good health and encouraged individuals to adopt fitter lifestyles.

World Heart Day, observed on September 29, carries enormous significance in a country like India where an estimated 17 lakh people die each year due to heart-related complications. Lack of exercise, stress and poor eating habits are causing a perpetual rise in cardiovascular ailments; thus necessitating the need for greater exchange of thoughts and ideas on wellness and good health.

Koo leveraged the power of the digital to connect ‘every heart’, with leaders and public figures on the platform using their influence to share knowledge and motivate individuals to embrace healthier lifestyles. Political leaders like Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Yogi Adityanath, renowned Bollywood personalities like Dabboo Ratnani and Archana Puran Singh; besides several other users, kooed to express themselves on World Heart Day.

Padma Vibhushan and Chairman, Metro Group of Hospitals Dr Purshotam Lal said, “On 29th September we celebrate ‘World Heart Day. Koo App, along with Metro Group of Hospitals, is running a special campaign. A great effort is being made to spread awareness across the country through this campaign to educate the people of the country on the secrets of a healthy heart.”

Speaking on the success of the campaign and the need to increase awareness about heart ailments, a Koo spokesperson said, “ Koo – as an innovative platform, facilitates easy dialogue between people on a variety of topics and in various languages. We are delighted that this campaign witnessed public figures leveraging their influence and sharing knowledge to ensure their communities have the best chance to live healthy lives. We believe that social media platforms can play a significant role in sharing knowledge about good health that can help build a fitter India.”

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh kooed, “A healthy heart is the basis of a happy, successful, long life. This heart will remain healthy only with a balanced diet and active lifestyle. Let us take a pledge on WorldHeartDay Day that we will contribute to building a healthy India and the world by inspiring ourselves and others for a better lifestyle.

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh wrote, “I convey my best wishes to one and all on World Heart Day. Let us join hands to mark the significance of the day as we promise to stay aware, as well as spread awareness amongst people on heart health.”

Sukhram Bishnoi, Member of Indian National Congress, Rajasthan, shared a Koo saying, “I urge you all to take a pledge to keep all heart-related health concerns at bay, by working out regularly and by adopting healthy food habits and lifestyle.”

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur wrote about the ongoing campaign on Koo App, “‘healthy heart is the key to a healthy life'” Always take a balanced diet and include regular exercise in your daily habits. Let us be a partner in building a healthy India and healthy Himachal by staying healthy and stress free on this “World Heart Day”.

Actor & television personality Archana Puran Singh kooed, “World Heart Day today…

A healthy mind is necessary for a healthy body and a healthy heart. So stay away from negative thoughts and people. I do. I also walk for an hour a day. Kisibhimausammein… So walk… towards a healthier ❤heart. I wish you all good health and happiness.”

Other big leaders also wished people on World Heart Day through Koo App. These big leaders included Tej Pratap Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Health Minister of Jharkhand Banna Gupta, Minister of State in Rajasthan government Sukhram Bishnoi and National General Secretary of BSP Satish Chandra Mishra. Archana Puran Singh, Preeti Jingyani, Dabboo Ratnani, Rashmi Pitre, Praveen Dabas and many other veterans from the entertainment world worked to make people aware through this campaign. The participation of common people along with these stalwarts was so much that #DilKamamala is on Koo App and #MyHeartMySecret continued to trend.