Are you willing to rock in saree this winter? Then check this out!

As winter sets in, the wedding season begins in India. And it is that time of the year when two hearts solemnize their marriage in the presence of a large gathering. Small wonder that India is known for its big fat wedding ceremonies, and the bride’s ensemble becomes the talk of the town! Interestingly, even guests plan their attire and choose it accordingly to turn heads. And among the many ethnic wears to choose from, the saree most definitely tops the list. So if you wish to wear a saree during a winter wedding ceremony, here’s what you can do to keep yourself warm.

You can keep yourself warm by teaming up your chiffon or art silk/silk saree with a stylish yet elegant jacket and a belt. And this will give your attire a chic Indo-western look, yet you will do complete justice by dressing for the occasion.

Here’s some stylish way to style your winter saree look.

1. Turtlenecks and fitted sweaters are chic and practical

Bring out all the fitted sweaters and turtlenecks from your closet to make a warm and chic blouse. They look stylish and practical for any occasion. Opting for a plain turtleneck with a printed or tone-on-tone saree will instantly give you a winter-appropriate, formal outfit. You can always add silver or oxidized jewelry to enhance your outfit and finish your look.

2. Faux fur and velvet jackets are statement pieces

Pairing saree with faux fur and velvet jackets will completely change your whole look. Try a short faux fur coat for an effortlessly stylish look for a cocktail party. Another great option is a long velvet jacket. You can pair one with some intricate detailing for a classic ethnic touch.

3. Blazers and well-fitted cardigans are perfect for a crisp look

If you swear by this six-yard wonder as your go-to formal outfit, we understand your dilemma of styling a saree in winter. For a professional look, pair your saree with cardigans and blazers. Throw on a blazer after tying your saree, and style your pallu either above or below your blazer. You can do the same with well-fitted cardigans.

4. Denim and leather jackets are casual and edgy

Pair a denim jacket with your saree for a casual dinner or lunch with friends. You can also wear a leather jacket with your outfit for an edgy look. Don’t restrict yourself, and keep experimenting with your look till you get the perfect outfit.

5. Silk shirts and ‘Kurtis’ make stunning blouses in the winter

We have always seen celebrities rock silk shirts with lehengas and sarees. You can do it too. Team up a short kurta or a silk shirt with your saree for a gorgeous outfit. Such pieces are stunning alternatives to a regular blouse and completely change your look. Add a few accessories if you’re heading out for the night.

6. Shawls, capes, and silk dupattas are game-changers

Wear an elegant pashmina shawl or a silk dupatta, and use it as a second pallu with your saree. You can also add a cape to enhance your look. Shawls and silk dupattas are classic choices to upgrade your saree in winter.