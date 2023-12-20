What are your travel plan for the Christmas Long Weekend?

Traveling solo during the Christmas holiday and New Year plans can add a magical touch to your journey, allowing you to create unforgettable memories and embrace the festive spirit with newfound friends from around the world. Thanks to technology, making friends while on the road is easier than ever. Here’s a list of seven apps that can help you forge connections with fellow travelers and locals:

Alyke – India’s 1st Friendship App

Alyke – India’s 1st Friendship App Alyke is India’s first friendship app, designed to help you find friends near you who share your interests. Whether you’re exploring the bustling streets of Mumbai or the serene landscapes of Kerala, Alyke can connect you with people who resonate with your vibe. It’s a fantastic tool for meeting locals and making authentic connections during your travels. With Alyke, you’ll effortlessly connect with people based on your personality type, forming real bonds with those who showcase the best features of your journey.

Advertisement

Link: Alyke – Find Friends, Near You (joinalyke.com)

Meetup

Meetup is a versatile app that connects people with shared interests. Whether you’re into hiking, photography, language exchange, or just grabbing a coffee, Meetup allows you to find or create events in your location. It’s a great way to meet like-minded individuals and discover unique activities in the area.

Link: Meetup | Find Local Groups, Events, and Activities Near You

Hostelworld

While primarily known for booking hostels, the Hostelworld app also has a social feature that lets you connect with other travelers staying at the same accommodation. You can join events organized by the hostel or initiate your own gatherings, making it easy to meet people in a relaxed and friendly setting.

Link: Hostelworld – Explore the world’s best hostels

Tinder

Beyond its reputation as a dating app, Tinder has a “Travel” feature that allows you to connect with locals and fellow travelers in your destination. You can swipe right to meet new friends, explore the city together, or simply get insider tips from someone who knows the area well.

Link: Tinder | Dating, Make Friends & Meet New People

Couchsurfing

Couchsurfing isn’t just for finding free accommodation; it’s also a fantastic platform for meeting locals and fellow travelers. Attend local meetups or use the “Hangouts” feature to connect with people who are up for grabbing a meal, exploring the city, or sharing stories over a cup of coffee.

Link: Meet and Stay with Locals All Over the World | Couchsurfing

Solo travel becomes even more enriching when you can share experiences with others. These apps make it easy to connect with fellow explorers, whether you’re looking for a travel buddy, a local guide, or someone to share a meal with. So, download these apps, open yourself up to new connections, and turn your solo adventure into a journey filled with friendships and unforgettable moments.