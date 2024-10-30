What are the different manifestations of Maa Kali? Learn here

There are several myths related to Maa Kali, a manifestation of Durga or Parvati, who is worshipped and revered in different parts of Bengal, Assam, and Eastern India, while the rest of the country celebrates Diwali.

Often misunderstood due to her fierce appearance, Maa Kali symbolizes time, birth, protection, and feminine power. Worshipped on new moon days (Dipannita Amavasya), Maa Kali embodies different forms, and each form represents a profound understanding of spirituality, life, death, birth, the cosmos, universal power, and the wisdom that comes with being the ‘Adi Shakti.’

Adya Kali

Considered one of the Dasha Mahavidyas, Adya Kali is the primordial force related to birth, death, and existence. She is the Shakti above all, linked with perseverance, and is prominently worshipped in West Bengal. She is the power behind existence and the living being.

Matangi Kali

Considered to be a ferocious form of Maa Saraswati, Matangi Kali is all about music and knowledge, while also holding a pivotal place in tantric practices. Dark and wild, Matangi Kali has green skin.

Shamsana Kali

Worshipped within the sacred grounds of the crematorium, Shamsana Kali is a human projection due to her non-protruding tongue but people still see her as a dangerous incarnation.

Chinnamasta Kali

Chinnamasta Kali is another manifestation of divine feminine power who symbolizes both life and death—the life-giver as well as the life-taker. According to legends, this incarnation of the goddess resulted from her cutting off her head to feed her aides. The three heads of this incarnation of Kali symbolize the past, present, and future.

Maa Dhumavati

Considered one of the Dasha Mahavidyas, she has association with fear, anxiety, and destruction. ‘Dhumavati’ translates to ‘smoke.’

Bagala Kali

As part of the Dasha Mahavidyas and a primitive feminine power, she epitomizes creation and destruction and is depicted as grabbing a demon by the tongue.

Dakshina Kali

Often depicted as a fierce mother who protects and guides her devotees, this form of Maa Kali is prominently worshipped in West Bengal. She is the gracious mother who protects her followers from misfortune.

Tara Kali

In times of uncertainty, worshippers seek blessings from this incarnation of Maa Kali, known to be the protector of all. This goddess is depicted with a light-blue complexion and is believed to shield devotees from all difficulties.

Shodoshi Kali

Also known as Tripura Sundari, she is epitome for her unparalleled beauty and people worship her as a guiding light. Her name signifies her control over the sixteen forms of desire.

Kamala Kali

One of the calmest and most benevolent forms of Goddess Lakshmi, Kamala is a manifestation of Maa Kali. Representing feminine energy, she is epitome for protection and the granting of wishes. There are depictions of her sitting on a lotus, symbolizing feminine grandeur and divine power.