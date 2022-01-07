Weight loss: 5 healthy soups to have this winter season

Nothing can be possibly more comforting than a bowl of well-prepared vegetarian soup during the winter season which can also help in reducing weight. As much as it is tempting, it is also healthier than eating vegetables separately, having a mix of a variety of greens and leaves thrown into a bowl. A warm bowl of soup is just the right recipe to lift the mood and restore vital functions and also burn fat easily. It is also easy to cook.

So here are some easy-peasy recipes that you can readily prepare at home for your family members. Another good thing about soup is it is liked by all age groups – sometimes a little salty or tangy and other times just bland. Also, it will super easy burn your fat too.

1) Cabbage soup

This one is sure to catch the attention of many who love to relish soups. You can make this heavenly delight using an assortment of vegetables with cabbage. It’s filling, flavorful, and surely a great slurp that would take your taste buds on a ride.

2) Green Pea Soup

Green peas are naturally sweet legumes loaded with vitamins and antioxidants. Tired of the regular aloo matar at home? It’s time to treat your taste buds to green pea soup. Prepare it at any time of the day without much hassle.

3) Tomato Soup

Fresh carrots and tomatoes come together to create this drool-worthy preparation. Tomato carrot soup reflects a classic blend of the two food items cooked with mild spices. Carrots and tomatoes are low on calories and promote weight loss. During winters, a bowl of this soup is all you need after a tiring day at work.

4) Chickpea soup

This soup and your weight loss plan can go hand in hand. Chickpeas are packed with vitamins, minerals, and fibers. Including this soup into your diet will help you feel satiated and reduce food cravings.

5) Bajra soup

Bajra soup will help keep your body warm during the ongoing winter season. Apart from helping in weight loss, this delectable soup also helps in digestionindigestion. It works like magic for diabetics as well as breastfeeding mothers.