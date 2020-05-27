In view of the ongoing pandemic, everything has come to a halt. The nationwide lockdown has confined to their homes. However, the migrant workers are the worst affected. In this scorching heat, they have been returning to their natives. These migrants include those small kids and women too. With a number of problems, women are walking or travelling (if arranged). Considering other health issues, women are always at a hit. Every month they have to go through menses which not only causes health problems but also requires proper arrangement of sanitary pads.

Keeping all these problems in mind, Likee, a short video platform, has come forward and collaborated with a feminine hygiene brand, Everteen, to come to the rescue of women who are deprived of basic necessities such as sanitary pads due to the ongoing lockdown triggered by COVID-19 pandemic in India.

The association is aimed at raising funds and increasing awareness about the initiative titled ‘She Needs Pad’. Everteen is aiming to distribute as many as one million free sanitary pads throughout India through this P2P social initiative.

Bollywood actresses, including Isha Koppikar, Meera and Sarleen Kaur, have also stepped forward to become a part of the campaign wherein they spread and convey the message among people about how some women had been deprived of some basic essentials they require to lead their day-to-day life. They informed their fans as to how they could help lockdown affected females through the social media platform.

A hyperlink has been provided under #SheNeedsPad, which has so far clocked more than 30 million views, to redirect users to the website launched for the purpose. The hyperlink also enables Likee users to make donations towards the cause with utmost ease.