February has already started, and with it comes Valentine Day. On Friday, the nation is celebrating rose day that marks the beginning of the much-awaited Valentine week. Valentine Week is the name given to the seven days preceding Valentine Day, which is celebrated every year on February 14.

Each day during this week holds a special significance.

February 7 is celebrated as rose day, when people express their love with the help of flowers. While red roses are associated with romance, yellow roses are given to friends and white ones – that signify peace – to people you may be fighting with. One can find out more about what the colours of roses signify here.

As the world celebrates rose day today, meme-makers are also busy using the occasion to create some hilarious posts. On Friday, the memes have set #RoseDay trending high on the internet. Take a look at some of the rose day memes that are taking over social media:

Single people on social media-

For me its not #RoseDay

Its just #Friday Inside them* pic.twitter.com/K2mlHsqEmt — Onkesh Arora🐥 (@overcooked__) February 7, 2020

When your friend asks you “aaj kitne Rose mile?” My single af soul:#RoseDay #valentineweek pic.twitter.com/toB6BLvcDV — Poonam Chaudhary (@AmbivertPooh) February 7, 2020

#RoseDay

*When it’s Rose day and gf ask for rose*

My type of boys pic.twitter.com/zD9bmmssoM — Zubair (@Zubair43354569) February 7, 2020