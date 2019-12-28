Year 2020 is just a few days away. New Year is the time where people will try to cherish the relationships whether it is at home or outside. New Year Corporate gifts are an upcoming trend gaining a lot of momentum on giving to the employees, customers, clients, staff etc. Nowadays, companies and corporate firms look after their customers, clients and employees as a family. Therefore utility gifting is more important for gaining momentum.

Here are some of the perfect gift ideas for the corporate sector:

Diaries

Diaries are mostly considered as the first choice when it comes to New Year corporate gifts. One can customise the diary according to their office needs and can circulate it among all the customers, employees and clients.

Desktop items/ Digital clocks/ Pens

Nowadays, people tend to sit and work for most of the time in front of desktop/laptop. Gifting pens, clock, etc can be utilised by the people in the best way. Moreover, having these gift items on the desk add a lot of value, utility and complement visually too.

Power Banks

These are of great help to charge devices like mobile, laptop, iPad and so on while you are on the go. With huge varieties in shapes, sizes, capacity and prices, you can make your choice to gift them to employees or clients.

Speakers

Portable speakers are popular among all the age groups and are also useful for professionals. They also occur in ranges of prices, shapes, brands, sizes and makes. One can gift an attractive speaker that can be used to listen to music as well as attend meetings.