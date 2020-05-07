Being a mother is probably the hardest job there is. From handling the household chores to managing their professional lives, modern moms do it all. There are so many responsibilities that a mother handles, sometimes you wonder how can one person manage so many things at the same time and still be patient, loving and affectionate. In times like these, with every family member staying at home, the workload of every mother has increased. They need some help to manage their lives and also take care of themselves. So to ease her work, let’s take some help from technology and gift her a stressless life this Mother’s Day.

Financial freedom and stability is very important for women, especially mothers. The age-old idea that men do the investing and women do the saving is obsolete now. Whether you are a homemaker or a working mother, investing your savings in profitable funds will help you achieve financial independence. One can switch to Groww app, which will help you to maintain your financial balances.

A day in the life of a mother involves many tasks, it is very hard to keep a track of them all. Instead of using scattered post notes on the refrigerator, mothers can switch on to an app like Todoist, which will help her to keep a track of all their daily chores and activities.

Being a mother is tough. It is a full time 24/7 job with no breaks. Whether you are a new mom taking care of a baby, or a mom who is handling a rebellious teenager or an older mom who just wants her kids to be happy and healthy, being a mother is stressful. You have to find ways to take a step back and just take care of your mental well being. Calm is an app that helps you do so. It provides guided meditation that teaches mindfulness and narrates short stories to help you calm down.

Moms manage the finances of the household, whether it is your daily shopping or paying the househelp, they have to keep track of the daily expenses. A good expense tracking app like spendee is very helpful in this case. It lets you record your everyday expenses according to categories like food, transport, shopping etc.

Amidst these hard times, a workout app like Sworkit provides a wide range of exercises is very much important. All you need is a mat and a pair of sneakers and you are good to go. There are video demonstrations that show each exercise move with verbal instructions.

Technology has come a long way and there are solutions to make our lives easier. Every mother should take advantage of this.