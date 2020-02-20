Maha Shivratri 2020 is almost here. It is one of the important festivals in Hinduism which is celebrated annually with devotion and religious fervour in the honour of Lord Shiva. According to the Hindu calendar, the auspicious Shivratri festival takes place on the fourteenth night of the new moon during the Krishna Paksha, or the dark fortnight, in the Hindu month of Magh or Phalgun. The Mahashivratri is celebrated on a moonless night.

It is believed that the stars in the northern hemisphere are at most optimum positions on this day and help raise the spiritual energy of a person.

According to Hindu mythology, Mahashivratri, or the “Great night of Lord Shiva” is celebrated to mark Lord Shiva’s wedding with Parvati. Another legend says Lord Shiva performed the ‘Tandava nritya’, the dance of creation, preservation and destruction, on this night. According to yet another legend, the day has its roots in the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean) episode mentioned in the Puranas. It is said the exercise was undertaken by the gods to obtain amrita, the nectar of immortality. However, the Samudra Manthan also churned out a pot of halahal, a deadly poison that threatened to end the universe. As per Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva drank the poison to protect the world. It is believed that Shivratri commemorates this event.

When is Shivratri 2020?

This year, the Mahashivratri festival will be celebrated on Friday, 21 February.

Shivratri puja rituals and significance

One day before Shivratri fast, devotees should eat only one time. On Mahashivaratri day, after finishing the morning routine, devotees should take a Sankalp to observe a full-day fast and break it only on the next day. On Shivratri puja day, devotees should take a second bath in the evening before doing Shiva puja, which should be done during the night and devotees should break the fast next day after taking bath.

Shiva Ratri puja can be performed one time or four times during the night. The whole night can be divided into four quarters to perform Shiva puja four times. The offerings to be made to Lord Shiva during the four quarters of the night including Sesame Seeds, Jav, Lotus, Belvapatra, Fruit of Vijora, Lemon, Kheer, Wheat, Malpua, Pomegranate, Kapur, white lentils, Shankhpushpi leaves and many others.