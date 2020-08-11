The invincible hero in terms of physical prowess and intellect, Lord Krishna’s birthday-Janmashtami- is celebrated across India on the eighth day of the dark half (Krishna paksha) of Hindu lunar calendar’s Shravan month. Janmashtami is also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Gokulashtami and Srikrishna Jayanti.

Every year on Janmashtami, all roads lead to Mathura and Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh where Lord Krishna spent his formative years. Thousands of devotees from across the world turn up every year at the twin towns to celebrate Janmashtami. However, this year, it will be a low key affair, due to pandemic.

This year, it’s falling on August 11. Janmashtami Nishita Puja Timings begin from 11:19 PM to 12:04 AM; Parana Time will start at 11:15 AM on August 12, and end the next day at 11:15 AM.

Here are some of the unique messages, wishes, greetings, quotes and images to share with your dear ones.

May da Natkhat Nandlal always gives you many reasons to be happy and

you find peace in Krishna’s consciousness. Happy Janmashtami.

Radha ki bhakti, Murli ki mithas, Maakhan ka swaad aur Gopiyo ka raas, Inhi sabse milke banta hai Janmashtami ka ye din khas. Happy Janmashtami.

May Lord Krishna steal all your worries and give you peace, and happiness on this holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami!

May the blessings of Lord Krishna always be with you and your family. Wishing you and your family a very happy Janmashtami!

On this Janmashtami, may all your wishes come true and may Nand Gopal shower his blessings on you and your loved ones! Happy Janmashtami!