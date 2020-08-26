Actress Shraddha Kapoor is an animal lover, especially dogs. The young actor is spotted feeding and playing with street dogs on several occasions. Time and again, the actress has come in full support for the well being of animals and the cruelty against them. Her social media handle has become the source of the many unknown facts and developments where the people resonate with her sensitivity towards the cause.

On Wednesday, as the World celebrates International Dog Day, the actress also makes sure to showcase her love and gratitude towards her pet dog Shyloh.

Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a photo with her pet Shyloh and while in the photo, Shraddha is seen playing with him, her caption read, “Thank you Shyloh for coming into our lives and spreading so much love and joy #ShylohBabu #InternationalDogDay…” Soon after, brother Siddhanth Kapoor left a comment as he wrote, “Awwieee , best guy ever ya this shyloh . Everyday is his day only with us (sic).”

Shraddha Kapoor is an actress who has been kind and virtuous overall, especially when it comes to helping animals and being conscientious towards the environment in any possible way she can. Shraddha even brought an eco-friendly Ganpati home, this year. The actress has always shown her love towards animals.



Meanwhile, recently she was snapped with Ranbir Kapoor outside director Luv Ranjan’s office as the two are coming together in a film. Now, the untitled film featuring Shraddha and Ranbir will mark Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s first collaboration.