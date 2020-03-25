According to the Hindu calendar, Ugadi is the new year celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. According to legends, Ugadi is marked as the beginning of Kaliyug and Lord Brahma started to create Earth on this day.

People celebrate this festival with rangoli decoration in their homes and prayers to the god to seek blessings. The word Ugadi has been derived from the Sanskrit words ‘Yuga’ (age) and ‘Adi’ (beginning) meaning the beginning of a new age.

Ugadi 2020 will be celebrated on March 25. This festival is celebrated on Chaitra month according to the Hindu calendar during the spring season and is considered to be the festival of welcoming the good over evil.

The celebration of Ugadi is incomplete without sending some thoughtful messages to your loved ones to wish on this auspicious day. So, send the wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to wish your friends and family a Happy Ugadi 2020.

This Ugadi, I’m wishing you a life filled with peace, cheer and laughter. Happy Ugadi 2020.

Wish all your dreams come true this Ugadi and you excel in every sphere of life! May you have a happy and prosperous Ugadi!

Celebrate Ugadi with complete cheer and joy, together with people you love and love you back. Have a happy Ugadi!

Let the memories of moments shared with your loved ones fill your heart this Ugadi!

Let’s welcome Ugadi with great hope, eagerness & anticipation. Let us look forward to a plentiful of joy, satisfaction, peace & prosperity. Happy Ugadi

Hope the lights of Ugadi bring glow and warmth to your life, Wishing you a very Happy Ugadi

With a smile and a spirit of giving a sense of humanity a pledge to spread peace and happiness, Happy Ugadi to you and your family.

