On Monday (April 6th), people belonging to the Jain community are celebrating Mahavir Jayanti. The day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, who was the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. This year, it is the 2,618th birth anniversary of the spiritual leader.

The followers observe a full day fast and visit temple to seek blessings. This year, as the global pandemic has taken everyone under its sway, people across the nation is under lockdown.

Devotees, across the country, will worship within the four corners of their homes without any processions or Rath Yatras. The 24th and last Tirthankara or spiritual teacher of the Jain dharma Mahavir was born on the 13th day of the Hindu calendar month Chaitra in 599 BC in Bihar. He left his home at the age of 30 in search of truth and gave up all his luxury even clothing. later, his teachings inspired millions and he became the greatest prophets of social reforms.

Amidst COVID-19 outbreak, here’s what you can do to celebrate the festival. Just take out your phones and send best wishes to your loved ones.