Muslims all over the world celebrate Eid-Al-Adha, also called Eid-Al-Zuha and Bakr Eid in India and the sub-continent. It is the tradition of sacrificing a goat as prescribed by the faith. It is marked on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, a spiritual journey that Islam made compulsory for all able-bodied Muslims and those who can afford it.

Eid-Al-Adha is different from Eid-Al-Fitr. It is also called the festival of sacrifice.

This year, Eid-Al-Adha will begin on the evening of July 31st (Friday)and ends on the evening of August 1st. However, it will be a lowkey affair this year, due to the pandemic.

Here are some quotes from the Eid Mubarak Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status, Photos, SMS, Messages, Wallpaper, Pics and Greetings that you can send to your loved ones on this special occasion of Eid-ul-Adha or Bakra Eid:

Wish you a very happy and peaceful Eid al-Adha

May you be blessed today and every day. Wish you a very Happy Eid!

May this Eid bring happiness, joy, success and Allah shower his blessings and love on you and your family. Eid Mubarak!

On Eid-ul-Adha, we should pray, love, celebrate with our loved ones and remember Allah for his kindness. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah give you all the success and happiness you desire. May Allah be with you always. Eid al-Adha Mubarak to you!