Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Government has announced a lockdown of 21 days and asked everyone to stay indoors to stop its spread. However, we know that you have been already striking boredom. In such a situation you must be spending your time in front of the TV or laptops and binge eating. This not only increases the risk of obesity, but may also lead to several other health risks. Nevertheless, you can still enjoy these days by doing some fun activities.

Just take a pause and think about what all you can do to change yourself within these 21 days of lockdown instead of overthinking. Here we have curated some fun activities that you can do to enjoy without striking the boredom.

Polish your cooking skills

Love cooking? This can be a wonderful opportunity to polish your skills and treat yourself and your family with some out-of-the-box dishes. There are a whole lot of videos and blogs on the internet where you can get new ideas.

Do some physical activities

What if you get an opportunity to do some gym sessions inside your homes? There are many who tend to bring several gym equipment but never got time to put their hands on. This is the right time, you can switch over them. Push yourself and explore some yoga sessions and other exercises.

Explore your hobbies

Amidst the busy schedule, you must have forgotten your hobbies. Isn’t it? This is the perfect time to explore yourself. Get your ready and start enjoying your hobbies including dancing, painting, learning music, instruments and many more.

Clean your digital world

By digital world, we mean to clean your digital devices including phones, laptops, macbooks, etc. There are so many files that you want to delete and throw away in the trash, but you hardly get time for it, so without much ado, just do it within these 21 days. You will probably get something interesting out of it like an old picture or similar stuff.