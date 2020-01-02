Happy New Year! A new decade has already started and with it comes to a lot of festivals and events. People are spending their vacations in different parts of the country. But, have you ever thought of going into the world of photography and experiencing the world through the lens. No? Don’t worry. We have got you covered. Here is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy and travel the world through the lens.

Light and Lines in the Middle Land

It is a solo exhibition of 25 photographs by the fine art photographer Amit Verma. He will take you to the monochrome journey through the Spiti Valley. Shot in a single, 10-day trip through the Spiti Valley, Amit Verma’s images are a trifecta of the region’s wild beauty, a photographer’s control, and the optics of the Leica M camera.

What: Light and Lines in the Middle Land

Where: Convention Center Foyer, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi

When: January 8- 12

Timings: 9 AM to 8 PM

Qatar Museum Photography Exhibition

As part of the Year of Culture Qatar-India 2019, Qatar Museums presents the photography exhibition, Where Cultures Meet: A Photographic Encounter Between Qatar and India. The exhibition juxtaposes the work of Qatari photographers, Hamad Al Shamari and Aisha Al Sadah, who travelled to the Himalayan region of Ladakh, India, with that of Indian photographers Ajeesh Puthiyadath and Salim Abdulla, who are based in Doha and have been documenting life in Qatar.

What: Qatar Museum Photography Exhibition

Where: India Habitat Centre, central atrium (outdoor), New Delhi

When: December 17, 2019, to January 12, 2020.