Eid Mubarak everyone! After a month-long fast, known as Ramadan, finally Eid-ul-Fitr is here. Eid ul-Fitr falls on the first day of the month of Shawwal, which comes after the conclusion of Ramadan i.e., the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. The fast of Ramadan (Ramzan) expresses the basic values of the Islamic community including empathy for the poor, charity, worship, steadfastness and patience; it comes to an end on ‘Meethi Eid’.

However, this year, due to the ongoing pandemic, people will see low lying celebrations. They won’t be able to meet their loved ones due to the nationwide lockdown but there’s one thing that will still keep you connected with your dear ones.

Use technology and send best wishes, greetings, Fb messages, WhatsApp statues, GIFs to your loved ones and enjoy the festive fervour.

So, here we have some best Eid Mubarak wishes for you to celebrate with your loved ones.

On This Holy Festive, wishing you a day filled with lots of laughter and happy moments. Eid Mubarak! From my family to yours!

May Allah open the doors of happiness and prosperity for you. Enjoy a blessed time during this Eid!

A time to forgive, a time to reflect and a time to amend. May Allah bless you with wisdom and kindness. Eid Mubarak.!

I wish you a very happy and peaceful Eid-ul-Fitr. May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and sins, Eid Mubarak!

The blessing of Allah may light up your way and lead you to eternal happiness and peace.

It’s a day of rejoicing and bliss, it’s a day of blessing and peace, it’s a day to celebrate together. Happy Eid!

Images to share