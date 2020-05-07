Happy Buddha Purnima! On Thursday, the entire country is celebrating Buddha Purnima. The day marks the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, founder of Buddhism. Gautam Buddha is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

The day, which usually falls during the Vaishakha month in the month of April or May, is celebrated across the world. On this day, people offer their prayer to Lord Buddha, who is believed to have been born in Lumbini in Nepal approximately around 563 BCE.

If you are looking to wish your loved ones on the auspicious occasion, we have curated a few greetings for you that you can share:

May Lord Buddha give you the wisdom so that you are led on to the path of peace, love and truth. Here’s wishing you and your family a happy Buddha Purnima.

May Lord Buddha guide us on the right path in our lives. Happy Buddha Purnima!

May your lives be filled with love and peace on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

On this day, let us all pray that the entire world embraces love and peace.

On the auspicious day of Buddha Purnima may darkness be removed from your life. Happy Buddha Purnima!

May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of love, peace, and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima!

Let your spirit fill with non-violence and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima.

