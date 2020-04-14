April 14 is observed as one of the landmark days as the nation celebrates the birth of one of most exceptional leaders in Indian history, who rallied a revolution and became a voice to reckon with – Dr BR Ambedkar. This year, to create a landmark moment for Dr Ambedkar’s followers and to celebrate his 129th birth anniversary amidst the lockdown, &TV has launched the ‘Ek Desh Ek Awaaz’ initiative to pay a special tribute to Babasaheb from your very own home.

As part of this initiative, the channel urges everyone to come together for Bheem Vandana and pay special homage to Babasaheb on April 14th at 8:00 pm only on &TV.

Considered as the architect of the Indian constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar was a leader par excellence and whose legacy is unparalleled. He believed that the only way India could foster national unity and stability was through instating a unified code of ‘One Nation One Constitution.’