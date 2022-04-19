Instagram and Facebook are incomplete without trending songs! No matter how much you put effort into it, add the filters, transitions, and edits to it, the reels will not be impactful until you add audio to it.

But how to find the perfect trending songs for your perfect post? This is the real struggle. If you are confused or still searching for the one viral songs for your video or picture post, and also believe in creating a spark in the world of ‘reels’, then you are at the right place.

We are all prepared to make your Instagram and Facebook stories and reels go viral with engaging music with this post. Here you will find the list of the best trending songs for Instagram reels.

Here are some trending songs for Instagram and Facebook:

Chaand Baaliyan – Aditya A

Aditya A’s song ‘Chaand Baaliyan,’ which was released in 2020, is currently trending on social media. Several people, ranging from children to Bollywood celebrities, have posted videos on their social media accounts with the soulful song ‘Chaand Baaliyan’ playing in the background. Also remixed with Aksh Baghla.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajat Dakol (@mr_dkol)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aksh Baghla (@akshbaghla)

Can We Skip To The Good Part

The trend, which began on TikTok, is all about showing us your past struggles and then emphasizing the good. This song was released in June of 2017 by the American Indie pop trio band AJR and has since been used in a variety of videos.

B****** Come And Go Bruh: Ginseng Strip 2002

This popular audio is taken from a Yung Lean song called “Gingseng Strip 2002,” which was released in 2013. The song has been resurfaced on Instagram 9 years later.

Arabic Kuthu – Halamithi Habibo

The song ‘Arabic Kuthu’ from Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming Tamil-language film ‘Beast,’ has gone viral on social media. The popularity of the Arabic Kuthu lyrical video song ‘Halamithi Habibo’ has skyrocketed, with celebrities from all walks of life grooving to its upbeat beats. The hashtag #ArabicKuthuChallenge has been trending on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anirudh (@anirudhofficial)

Pasoori-Ali Sethi (Coke Studio)

The Coke Studio track – Pasoori, sung by Ali Sethi, is everyone’s current obsession. Because of its visual appeal, melodious music, and soulful lyrics, the song has been on everyone’s lips. It’s no surprise that reel makers are also smitten with the song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Sethi (@alisethiofficial)

Atak Gaya Hai-Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh sings the catchy Atak Gaya song from the film Badhaai Do, and Amit Trivedi composed the music. The song is getting a lot of attention, with many couples participating in the Badhaai Do Challenge and sharing their love story.

Meri Jaan-Gangubai Kathiawadi

The Gangubai Kathiawadi wave has swept social media, and its songs have spawned numerous viral dance trends on Instagram. Not only Dholida, but Meri Jaan, a romantic song starring Alia and Shantanu Maheshwari, has inspired several dance videos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shwetasharda (@shwetasharda24)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEETI MOHAN (@neetimohan18)

Jo Mujhe Deewana Kar de- Tulsi Kumar

This is Tulsi Kumar’s latest release, which is very famous on instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tulsi Kumar (@tulsikumar15)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tulsi Kumar (@tulsikumar15)