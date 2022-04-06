Temples in Delhi you must visit during Navratri 2022

The nine-day long Navratri festival is going on. It brings peace and festivity along with it. However, the capital city of India has got some beautifully crafted temples that are well known for their elegance and outstanding architecture. Below is the list of famous temples of Delhi which people visit during Navratri. So, what are you waiting for this Navratri 2022 explore these popular temples of Delhi and take the blessing.

Temples In Delhi You Must Visit During Navratri

Jhandewalan Temple

This ancient temple of Delhi is located on Jhandewalan road and receives hundreds of devotees, especially during Navratri. This temple is one of the most famous temples of Delhi which is dedicated to Maa Aadi Shakti. The temple receives the name ‘Jhandewalan’ during Shah Jahan’s reign due to the prayer flags or Jhandas being offered there.

On the occasion of Navratri, special puja is also performed at this temple of Delhi which is beautifully decorated with flowers and vibrant lights. It is one of the best temples to visit to witness the Navratri celebration in Delhi.

Kalkaji Temple

Kalkaji or Kalka temple is another old temple of Delhi that is dedicated to the Kali avatar of Goddess Durga. This temple was built in 1764 AD and it is believed that the Pandavas from Mahabharata had also worshipped there.

Kalkaji temple is believed as ‘Manokaamna Siddha Peetha’ or ‘Jayanti Peetha’. According to the locals, this temple is the place where the Goddess Kali fulfils the devotees’ wishes and devotees visit in large numbers to Kalkaji temple during Navratri. Kalkaji temple is one of the temples where Navratri festivity can be observed.

Shree Sheetla Mata Mandir

Sheetla Mata Temple is another famous temple in the Delhi area and is located on Sheetla Mata Road. This temple receives a large number of devotees at the time of Navratri. The large structure of this temple is something that can be spotted easily and one can easily reach this temple.

Devotees visiting this temple are not allowed to touch the idol but they can just offer flowers and prayer to the idol from a distance. It is also one of the famous temples in Delhi that one can explore during Navratri.

Chhattarpur Temple

Chhattarpur temple is a very famous temple in Delhi and this temple receives numerous devotees on normal days as well. This marvellous temple has a beautifully crafted structure and the temple is dedicated to Goddess Katyayani. This temple has the second largest temple complex in India, situated on the southwestern outskirts of Delhi.

Chhattarpur temple of Delhi also has the main temple of Goddess Katyayani which opens only during Navratri. During Navratri large number of visitors assemble there for the holy darshan of Maa Katyayani. It is another must-visit the temple of Delhi to see the Navratri festivity.

Kali Mandir

This temple of Chittaranjan Park is well known for being the abode of Devi Kali which is one of the Durga roops and is profoundly worshipped by the Bengali community. During Navratri and Durga Puja this place comes to life and numerous devotees visit here to offer their prayers and gratitude to Kali Maa.