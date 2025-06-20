Assam CM Sarma flags beef consumption on Eid near temples

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday expressed concern over violation of the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021 during Eid-ul-Adha celebrations, particularly over incidents of beef consumption and sale within a 5-kilometre radius of Hindu temples and Namghars.

The chief minister termed the developments as a “very serious matter” and directed the state administration to enforce the law stringently.

Addressing a press conference, Dr. Sarma said, “As per law, slaughter, sale, or consumption of beef is strictly prohibited within a 5-kilometre radius of any temple or Namghar. Despite this, there were multiple violations during this Eid, which could have been avoided if the provisions of the law were enforced and made known to the public.”

He cited instances from districts like Dhubri, Lakhipur, Lakhimpur, Goalpara, and Hojai, where reports indicated that beef was consumed during Eid within the restricted zones. Pointing out that these areas are communally sensitive, the chief minister stressed that such incidents, if unchecked, can pose a threat to social harmony.

“These incidents didn’t occur randomly. They were concentrated in areas where the law was not followed. Had there been better awareness and enforcement, such unrest could have been prevented,” Dr. Sarma said, adding that deputy commissioners across the state have now been instructed to strictly implement the Act.

The Assam Cattle Preservation Act, originally enacted in 1950, was amended in 2021 by the current BJP-led government to impose stricter regulations on cattle slaughter. The law not only bans the slaughter of cows, but also restricts it for bulls and buffaloes unless certified for slaughter under specific conditions.

One of its key clauses prohibits slaughter or sale of beef within a 5-kilometre radius of Hindu religious institutions — a move that was seen as an attempt to align state legislation with sentiments of the majority Hindu population.

Dr. Sarma is reinforcing the state’s commitment to implement laws that reflect “cultural sensitivities,” while also positioning his government as a bulwark against perceived threats to communal harmony. “Strict action will be taken under the Act going forward,” he warned, reiterating that religious festivals should not become flashpoints due to administrative lapses or disregard for existing laws.