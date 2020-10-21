As one is ready to welcome Goddess Durga with immense joy and celebration, the auspicious and divine days of Navratris are here.

If you’re in Gurgaon you can treat yourself to an exclusive Thali curated by Chef Mukesh Kumar at Glass House, Hilton Garden Inn, Gurgaon, Baani Square.

The warm and cozy ambience of Glasshouse, is surrounded with beautiful greenery offers delectable dishes, making it a perfect place to satiate your Navratri cravings. Celebrate nine days of divine dining with your family and friends and savour the delicious Menu that includes Badam Milk, Sharkand ke Pakode, Arbi Cutlet, Paneer Nariyal Korma, Seetaphal ki Sabzi, Kuttu ki poori, Makhane ki kheer and many more.

To ensure the guest safety, various measures that are taken at the property includes: wearing of masks and gloves by each team member, seating rearrangement is done to maintain a distance of minimum 2 meters, physical menus are replaced with contactless menus with the barcode scanning code at each table, high quality wipes are provided instead of cloth napkins and the tables shall not be preset like before are amongst the few changes that the outlet embraced.

