Surprising health benefits of moringa leaves

Ever heard of moringa? Well, Moringa comes from the Moringa oleifera plant, often called the drumstick tree, horseradish tree, or miracle tree. Moringa is one of those “new” foods, that is becoming more and more popular in the everyday diet. It is also called survival food since it contains all the nutritional elements such as protein, calcium, an impressive 8 of the 9 essential amino acids, iron, Vitamin C and A minerals, and more.

Further, moringa is a medicinal powerhouse that possesses antifungal, antiviral, antidepressant, and anti-inflammatory properties. Also, because each and every part of the moringa plant has its own unique and useful properties it has been used for various health benefits.

The health benefits of moringa leaves.

Rich in Vitamins and Minerals

Moringa leaves are rich in vitamins A, C, B1 (thiamin), B2 (riboflavin), B3 (niacin), B6, and Folate. They are also rich in magnesium, iron, calcium, phosphorus, and zinc.

One cup of moringa leaves will contain 2 grams of protein, magnesium (8 percent of the RDA), Vitamin B6 (19 percent of the RDA), Iron (11 percent of the RDA), Riboflavin (11 percent of the RDA), and Vitamin A (9 percent of the RDA).

Rich in Amino Acids

Moringa leaves are rich in amino acids, the building blocks of proteins. 18 types of amino acids are found in them and each of them makes an important contribution to our wellbeing.

Fight Inflammation

Inflammation is how a body naturally responds to pain and injury. Moringa leaves are anti-inflammatory in nature due to the presence of isothiocyanates. They have niazimicin that is known to reign in the development of cancer cells. Inflammation is the root cause of many diseases like cancer, arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and many autoimmune diseases. When we suffer an injury or infection, the body suffers increased inflammation.

Basically, it is a protective mechanism against trauma but because of a wrong lifestyle and an unhealthy diet, inflammation can increase in the body. Long-term inflammation leads to chronic health issues. Eating moringa leaves helps to reduce inflammation.

Rich in Antioxidants

Moringa leaves have anti-oxidative properties and protect against the damaging effects of free radicals present in the environment. The damage caused by free radicals is responsible for many chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes, heart problems, and Alzheimer’s.

Moringa leaves are rich in vitamin C and beta-carotene that act against free radicals.

They also have Quercetin which is an antioxidant that helps to lower blood pressure. Another antioxidant that is present in moringa leaves is Chlorogenic acid which helps to stabilize blood sugar levels post meals.

A study in women showed that taking 1.5 teaspoons of moringa leaf powder regularly for three months had shown a significant increase in blood antioxidant levels.

Lower Blood Sugar Levels

Sustained high blood sugar levels lead to the development of diabetes in individuals. Diabetes, in turn, can cause heart problems and organ damage in the body. To avoid this, it is good to keep the blood sugar levels in check. Moringa leaves are a perfect resource for that as they stabilize the blood sugar levels due to the presence of isothiocyanates.

Takes care of your heart

Moringa leaves protect the heart and support the cardiovascular system by bringing down the bad cholesterol levels, which can block the blood vessels thereby causing a heart attack.

Good for stomach

Moringa leaves are beneficial against digestive disorders. Those suffering from constipation, bloating, gas, gastritis, and ulcerative colitis should add moringa leaves to their diet.

Improves bone health

Moringa leaves are rich sources of calcium and phosphorus, which are needed for good bone health. Since moringa leaves have an anti-inflammatory nature, they help prevent arthritis and fight against osteoporosis, keeping your bones strong.

Protects Against Arsenic Toxicity

In many parts of the world, arsenic contamination is a common problem. Arsenic has found its way into our systems through many food items, particularly rice.

Long-term exposure to this element can lead to the development of cancer and heart disease. Research on lab animals has shown that moringa leaves combat the effects of arsenic toxicity.

Improve Lactation

In traditional Ayurvedic medicine, moringa leaves were used to increase lactation in nursing mothers. Since they are a rich source of protein, important vitamins, and essential nutrients, consuming moringa leaves is very good for the health of the mother and the baby.