Super-hit couple entry songs for fairytale-like W-day entry

Wedding day is the most special day for every girl or boy. The most special part of every Indian wedding is music. Whether it is dancing non-stop till the wee hours on the Sangeet night or doing the first couple dance on a soulful song, music gets everyone grooving and makes weddings a celebration in the truest sense. So, if you are planning for any special dance with your partner on the W-day entry, this article will surely help you. Here are some best couple entry songs. just scroll down for the ideas.

Super-hit couple entry songs

Dil diyan gallan

It is one of the most romantic songs which is perfect for couples.

Tere sang Yaara

This song from the Rustom movie will make you feel for your partner.

Janam Janam

This song from the Dilwale movie is a very Romantic song.

Tujh mein rab dikhta hai

This song from Rab Ne Bana di Jodi is a sweet simple song that makes you feel how important you are for your partner. It is the most preferred song by couples.

Teri Ore

Teri ore from Singh is king is very romantic and beautiful. You can even do a small performance on this song.

Din shagna da

It is one of the most popular songs which you will surely listen to on every wedding day. It is just like every wedding is incomplete without this beautiful song from Anuska Sharma’s Philauri.