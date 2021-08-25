Sri Lanka opens its borders to Indian tourists

Fully vaccinated international Indian tourists can move freely around Sri Lanka, after an on-arrival test as the country reopens borders to India after a long anticipated wait.

With a clear travel safety protocol and no minimum stay period, as the ease in restrictions globally pave way for a strong comeback of international travel, Sri Lanka has taken a big step. The latest Sri Lankan Tourism health protocol for Indian travellers shares detailed information on the travel safety guidelines approved by government authorities. These have been designed to ensure maximum safety for travellers and local communities. Only fully vaccinated Indians who have completed the recommended vaccine doses will be considered (after 2 weeks from their final vaccination), with no minimum stay period requirements. Further enhancing travel opportunities between both countries, the national carrier SriLankan Airlines is soon expected to increase connectivity and flight frequencies from Indian cities to its hub in Colombo.

Resplendent Ceylon invites Indian guests to experience its benchmark luxury hospitality and peerless service once again in the destination. Ceylon Tea Trails, Cape Weligama and Wild Coast Tented Lodge: All three resorts within the hospitality group offer newly launched, specially curated travel packages under the ‘Tea, Sea and Safari’ journeys.

The newly launched range of ‘Tea, Sea and Safari’ journeys by Resplendent Ceylon has been thoughtfully conceptualised — with exclusive insights into the cultural, natural, and culinary heritage of the destination. These travel packages provide different combinations of curated itineraries spanning across the resorts — for short stays ranging from four to seven nights, as well as long stays of 10 nights or more.

Authentic experiences merged with luxurious accommodation promise utmost privacy during the stay — from restored colonial era bungalows at Ceylon Tea Trails amid tea plantations, to expansive cliff-top villas and suites overlooking the sea at Cape Weligama, and spectacular cocoon tents at Wild Coast Tented Lodge that redefine ‘safari’ as a holistic wilderness experience. Additionally, special upgrades and curated dining privileges together offer an unparalleled ultra-luxe vacation. Resplendent Ceylon’s ‘SafeStay’ initiative further ensures that health and safety are paramount for all guests, teams, their families, as well as local communities.

The pioneer of luxury experiential travel in the destination and part of the family-owned Dilmah Tea Company, as the sole member of Relais & Chateaux in Sri Lanka, Resplendent Ceylon has been globally renowned for three distinctive, boutique luxury resorts in the destination: Ceylon Tea Trails, Cape Weligama and Wild Coast Tented Lodge.

“We’re confident this positive step by Sri Lanka Tourism will facilitate seamless travel between our neighbouring countries in the coming months. India is an important market for us and Resplendent Ceylon is delighted to invite discerning Indian travellers once again to experience meticulously tailored ‘Tea, Sea and Safari’ journeys combined with benchmark luxury hospitality across our resorts,” said Malik Fernando, Managing Director, Resplendent Ceylon.